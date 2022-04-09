Merola Opera Company Kicks Off 2022 Summer Festival

San Francisco's acclaimed Merola Opera Program, one of the most prestigious and selective opera training programs in the world, kicks off its historic 2022 Summer Festival with A Celebration of American Song, an exuberant recital curated by Grammy Award winner Craig Terry. Featuring familiar and time-tested songs from America's Golden Age that were created for Broadway, musical theatre, and Hollywood film, this joyous tribute celebrates the music of composers that include Harold Arlen, Leonard Bernstein, Leon Carr, Lerner and Loewe, Frank Loesser, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Charlie Smalls, and many more.

The performance is set for Saturday, July 9th at 3pm at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, 50 Oak St., San Francisco. Tickets range from $55/$80. For more information or to order tickets, please visit www.merola.org /calendar or call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. In-person purchases can also be made at 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco.

The box office is open Monday, 10:00am-5:00pm, and Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm.