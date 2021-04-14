Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Meredith Suttles Announced as Managing Director of Marin Theatre Company

Suttles has worked at TheatreWorksUSA, Soho Repertory Theatre, Theatre Communications Group, New York City Opera and The Public Theater.

Apr. 14, 2021  
Meredith Suttles has been announced as Marin Theatre Company's new Managing Director.

Prior to this position, Suttles has worked at TheatreWorksUSA, Soho Repertory Theatre, Theatre Communications Group, New York City Opera and The Public Theater, and has proven commitment to compassionate leadership and community building.

"I'm honored to join Marin Theatre Company and I look forward to partnering with the exceptional staff and board to help lead the organization through its next phase of growth," Suttles said, according to North Bay Business Journal.

"I'm excited to become more acquainted with the beautiful city of Mill Valley and continue building and strengthening the impact that the organization has on the local, state, and global community. Together, we can build a future for MTC that not only produces powerful art but also empowers people."

Marin Theatre Company produces world-class theater for the Marin County and Bay Area communities, and strives to set a national standard for intimate theater experiences of the highest quality, featuring provocative plays by passionate playwrights.

Learn more at https://www.marintheatre.org.


