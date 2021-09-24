Meredith Monk's Interdisciplinary Indra's Net Headlines 2021-22 Mills Music Now Season

Presented by the Mills College Music Department, the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series builds on Mills College's rich tradition of experimentation and a glimpse into the future of a broad range of musical practices. A center of musical creativity and innovation for the past century, in the annual Mills Music Now series, faculty, students, and visiting artists come together to define the cutting edge of music, from electronic to classical performance to jazz

This strong lineup of concerts forms the heart of the Mills Music Now series, the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series begins with the 2021 Darius Milhaud Concert on September 24 and features an 8 concert season including the XSound 10/16/21, Sarah Cahill 10/30/21, Mendi and Keith Obadike 11/20/21, Nicole Mitchell 2/5/22, Paul Flight and Ensemble Music 2/23/22, Signal Flow Festival 3/11-12/22, and Samantha Ege 4/3/22. Events are offered both In Person (Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status) and Live Stream with registration required for all attending.Tickets range from free to $25.

In addition to the Concert Series, on November 12 &13 Meredith Monk's Interdisciplinary Indra's Net In 2 Premiere Concert Performances. Live concerts for a limited capacity in the Jeannik Mequet Littlefield Concert Hall with simultaneous live stream broadcast online and in the Marilyn McArthur Holland Theater, in Lisser Hall. Meredith worked with the Meredith Monk Vocal Ensemble and a community ensemble of Bay Area musicians to make a remote recording of one section of Indra's Net. This recording scores a new film, Rotation, which will be presented as a duration installation in the Holland Theater, in Lisser Hall at Mills College (Dates to be confirmed).

The April 21-24, 2022 four-day festival Music in the Fault Zone: Experimental Music at Mills College (1939 to the present), celebrating Mills College's extraordinary musical legacy. It brings together musical luminaries from Mills's past, and present Featuring over 4 days former and present Mills faculty and talented alumnae including: Morton Subotnik, Chris Brown, Alvin Curran, Zeena Parkins, Laetitia Sonami, David Rosenboom, John Bischoff, Tomeka Reid, David Behrman, Annea Lockwood, Ione, Joëlle Léandre, Fred Frith, William Winant, Larry Polansky, Roscoe Mitchell, Daniel Schmidt, Maggi Payne, Paul DeMarinis and music by Darius Milhaud, Lou Harrison, Anthony Braxton, Robert Ashley, Terry Riley, and Henry Cowell. Activities include a panel, extended late-night listening sessions, and other possible community engagement.