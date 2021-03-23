MarshStream Presents CITIZEN BRAIN

In time for Mother's Day, The Marsh presents the story of a son, watching his mother struggle with her husband's signs of dementia, and how he learned to help. Josh Kornbluth's engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue Citizen Brain, told in Kornbluth's inimitable humorous, intelligent, and forthright style, follows how the Alzheimer's diagnosis of his beloved stepfather and the election of Donald Trump changed his life in surprisingly positive ways.

Inspired to provide a helping hand, Kornbluth began to immerse himself in the study of brain disease at the Global Brain Health Institute. As he investigated whether or not society was suffering from political dementia, Kornbluth came across the discovery of the "empathy circuit" in the brain, which may be the ultimate cure to uniting divided groups and solving the world's problems. Can a neurotic storyteller who flunked every science class spark a science-based revolution of empathy?

Following each performance, Kornbluth will be joined by The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman for an exclusive Q&A. Part of the Solo Performer Spotlight series, Citizen Brain will be streamed 7:30pm, Saturday, May 8 and 5:00pm, Sunday, May 9. Kornbluth will also appear on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm, Thursday, March 25 to discuss his experience hosting MarshStream's weekly Friday Game Night, which has turned an online community playing virtual BINGO into a tight knit support system, following along as Kornbluth shares new and surprising revelations in his personal life.

For more information, please visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" on the website, with funds going to support The Marsh and its artists.