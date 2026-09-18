Marquee Theater Journalists Association Announces 2026 Norbay Theater Awards Nominees

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The Marquee Theater Journalists Association has announced the nominees for their 2026 MTJA Norbay Theater Awards for the 2025/2026 seson.

The Association was originally formed by a group of Sonoma County-based theater journalists in 2015 with the intent of developing a critically-based awards program to acknowledge outstanding work done by the local theater community. It held Awards ceremonies from 2016 though 2020, then went dormant during the COVID pandemic. It was revived in 2025 in collaboration with the North Bay Bohemian and held its renamed MTJA Norbay Theater Awards ceremony in September of 2025.

There are a total of 18 categories of awards for technical craft, performance, and production. The MTJA was the first awards program in California to eliminate gender distinction in the performance categories and will continue to recognize outstanding supporting and lead performances in three genres - comedy, drama, and musical. The Association also recognizes the work of the Stage Director and Stage Manager in its Outstanding Production categories.

Changes to the program this year include the addition of an Outstanding Ensemble category and an Outstanding Specialty Production category that will be inclusive of productions 'outside the box' of the three standard play divisions.

Sonoma and Napa County productions in the 2025-2026 season attended by members Harry Duke, Cari Lynn Pace, Caitlin Strom-Martin, Beulah Vega, and Barry Willis qualified for Award consideration. Nominations and recipients are determined by ranked-choice voting of the membership.

This year's Awards will be presented at a gathering of the theater community on Sunday, October 18, at The California in Santa Rosa from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm. Admission is free and all supporters of local theater are invited.

Here are the nominees for the 2026 MTJA Norbay Theater Awards:

Outstanding Costume Design

Donnie Frank, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

Donnie Frank, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Adriana Gutierrez, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Mae Heagerty-Matos, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Barbara McFadden, Peter & Alice, Lucky Penny Productions

Outstanding Lighting Design

Robin DeLuca, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

April George, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Eddy Hansen, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Noah Hewitt, Marjorie Prime, 6th Street Playhouse

Missy Weaver, Woody Guthrie's American Song, Mercury Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Peter Crompton, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Eddy Hansen, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Eddy Hansen, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Bruce Lackovic, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Barry Martin, Peter & Alice, Lucky Penny Productions

Outstanding Sound Design

Rob Broadhurst, Revenge of the Rebobs!, Lucky Penny Productions

Jessica Johnson, Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Jessica Johnson, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Thomas Leukens, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

Marisa Whitmore, My Children! My Africa!, The 222

Outstanding Musical Direction

Rob Broadhurst, Revenge of the Rebobs!, Lucky Penny Productions

Craig Burdette, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Aja Gianola, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

Lucas Sherman, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Brett Strader, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Choreography

Malia Abayon, A Christmas Story, 6th Street Playhouse

Christian Arteaga, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

Alex Gomez, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Alex Gomez, Godspell, Lucky Penny Productions

Karen Miles, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Outstanding Collegiate Production

The Comedy of Hamlet, Santa Rosa Junior College

Directed by Reed Martin / Stage Management by Kai Clark

Hello, Dolly!, Santa Rosa Junior College

Directed by Gina Alvarado / Stage Management by Dianne Harrison

Into The Woods, Napa Valley College

Directed by Tia Madison

Ride the Cyclone, Santa Rosa Junior College

Directed by Sarah Wintermeyer / Stage Management by Marsh Jackson

Outstanding Specialty Production

All in Favor, Montgomery High School Student Production

Directed by Chris Schloemp / Stage Management by Ethan Magers

La rondine, Mercury Theater Opera

Directed by Ellie Lichenstein / Stage Management by Ingrid Emming

Shirley Valentine, Sonoma Arts Live Solo Production

Directed by Sharon Winegar / Stage Management by Loryn Hatten

X, SRJC Theater Student Production

Directed by Jaden 'Moose' Frank / Stage Management by Marsh Jackson

Outstanding Ensemble

The Christians, Cinnabar Theater

The Homecoming, Roustabout Theater

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Mercury Theater

Ride the Cyclone, Santa Rosa Junior College

We are proud to present..., Left Edge Theatre

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Drama

John Craven, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Rosie Frater, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Jonathan Graham, The Outgoing Tide, Cloverdale Performing Arts Center

Mary Gannon Graham, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Tanya Marie, Laundry and Bourbon, The 222

Outstanding Lead Performance / Drama

Isiah Carter, We Are Proud to Present..., Left Edge Theatre

Tamar Cohn, Marjorie Prime, 6th Street Playhouse

Sandra Ish, Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Nic Moore, It's a Wonderful Life, Spreckels Theatre Company

Andrew Patton, The Christians, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Drama Production

Bad Seed, 6th Street Playhouse

Directed by David Lear / Stage Management by April George

The Christians, Cinnabar Theater

Directed by Nathan Cummings / Stage Management by Elise Clark

The Lifespan of a Fact, 6th Street Playhouse

Directed by Libby Oberlin / Stage Management by Areya Rowan

Marjorie Prime, 6th Street Playhouse

Directed by John Browning / Stage Management by Kasey Vannoy

My Children! My Africa!, The 222

Directed by Robert Parsons / Stage Management by Sheila Devitt

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Comedy

Dana Hunt, Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Lexus Fletcher, Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Sheila Licherie, Home, I'm Darling, Sonoma Arts Live

Mercedes Murphy, Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Tim Setzer, Sherwood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance / Comedy

Gina Alvarado/Matt Cadigan, Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Chelsea Jennings Bell, Eureka Day, Raven Players

Jonathen Blue, Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Kevin Bordi, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Mercury Theater

David Yen, Sherwood, The Adventures of Robin Hood, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Comedy Production

Bootycandy, Left Edge Theatre

Directed by Serena Elize Flores / Stage Management by Lindsay John

Eureka Day, Raven Players

Directed by Steven David Martin / Stage Management by Jenna Vera Dolcini

Featherbaby, Spreckels Theatre Company

Directed by Skylar Evans / Stage Management by Cecelia Hamilton-Lee

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Mercury Theater

Directed by Keith Baker / Stage Management by Cecelia Hamilton-Lee

We are proud to present..., Left Edge Theatre

Directed by Skylar Evans / Stage Management by Shanay Howell

Outstanding Supporting Performance / Musical

Sam Coughlin, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

HarriettePearl Fugitt, A Christmas Story, 6th Street Playhouse

Beckett Hepp, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Nora Summers, A Christmas Story, 6th Street Playhouse

Tim Setzer, My Fair Lady, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance / Musical

Daniela Innocenti Beem, Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Serena Elize Flores, Hands on a Hardbody, Spreckels Theatre Company

Libby Oberlin, A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

DC Scarpelli, The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Violet Spears, The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Outstanding Musical Production

The Drowsy Chaperone, Lucky Penny Productions

Directed by Daren A.C. Carollo / Stage Management by Jeff Arriaga

Into the Woods, Spreckels Theatre Company

Directed by Sheri Lee Miller / Stage Management by Maggie Davis

A Night with Janis Joplin, Sonoma Arts Live

Directed by Carl Jordan / Stage Management by Loryn Hatten

Revenge of the Rebobs!, Lucky Penny Productions

Directed by Barry Martin / Stage Management by Jeff Arriaga

The Secret Garden, Cinnabar Theater

Directed by Jane Erwin / Stage Management by Elise Clark

This Association looks forward to giving the community an opportunity to gather and celebrate all the hard work done by North Bay theatre artists in the 2025/2026 season at their event in October.

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