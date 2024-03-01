Market Street Arts Hosts Live Music Event BUSK IT! Beginning This Month

Market Street Arts will bring live music to Mid-Market with Busk It! Kicking off on Sunday, March 10, the neighborhood will become a hot spot for weekly live performances. Busk It! will connect local musicians and businesses on Market Street's sidewalks between 5th and 8th Streets through November 2024. Visitors and residents are invited to discover a diverse lineup of San Francisco Bay Area artists at favorite locales, including American Conservatory Theatre's The Strand, Arsicault Bakery, Ikea,La Cuisine Cafe, THE LINE San Francisco, SAMS American Eatery, 992 Market Street, and 1059 Market Street. At the launch event on March 10, over 25 musicians will create joy on the sidewalks, connecting the venues, restaurants, and businesses from 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

“Busk It! directly supports local musicians, while creating a dynamic, joyful environment for patrons, residents, and those who work or visit the area,” said Steve Gibson, Executive Director of the Mid-Market Business Association and Foundation. “Whether you are out for a coffee, seeing a show at one of the many venues in the neighborhood, or just passing through, Busk It! is here to bring music to your ears.”

To celebrate the launch, Market Street Arts is partnering with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and San Francisco Rock Project to provide a platform for young artists. There will also be performances by Ben Misterka Trio, Crescent Banks, Collective CalleSon, Dave and Ray's Magic Record Shoppe, Faultline Trio, Lenny San Jose, Levitation Violin, Magic School Busk, Neeto, Pretty Sirius, SF Recovery Theater, The Genie, Tori Roze and the Hot Mess, and Whiskerman. In addition to the performances, The LINE Hotel will host a Happy Hour during its live courtyard performances.



"We believe in the transformative power of music to enrich communities here at SFCM, and our engagement with Market Street Arts underscores our commitment to fostering meaningful connections through artistic expression with our students and the Bay Area," said Kristen Klehr, Director of the Professional Development and Engagement Center at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Musicians and artists interested in performing a set on Market Street can apply online, at marketstreetarts.org/buskit.

Locations