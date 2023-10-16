Marin Theatre Company To Present The Bay Area Premiere Of Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY

Produced in association with Walnut Creek's Center REP, Dragon Lady is the first in Porkalob's The Dragon Cycle trilogy.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Marin Theatre Company To Present The Bay Area Premiere Of Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY

This winter, Marin Theatre Company (MTC) will present the San Francisco Bay Area premiere of Sara Porkalob's Dragon Lady. Directed by Andrew Russell, this solo cabaret musical—written and performed by Seattle-based storyteller and activist Sara Porkalob—is the first in her trilogy of matrilineal musicals about her Filipino American gangster family; one play for each generation built around a central female protagonist—grandmother, mother, granddaughter—and her specific hero's journey. Dragon Lady is produced in association with Walnut Creek's Center REP.

Dragon Lady will perform at Marin Theatre Company (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley) November 24–December 17, 2023. Press night will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Single tickets ($43–$70) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org/productions/dragon-lady or by calling 415-388-5208. Cost-access tickets are also available for students, educators, military, seniors, and people under 35. Best deal offers are also available via Marin Theatre Company's email newsletter. Masks for audience members are recommended but not required, with select performances designated as mask-required to support community access needs. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

"Sara is a fearless performer, seamlessly leaping from character to character with her comedic genius and musical prowess,” said Marin Theatre Company Managing Director Meredith Suttles. “I look forward to introducing this bold and daring musical to audiences throughout Marin and the greater San Francisco Bay Area,”

Adds Porkalob: "Words can't describe how thrilled I am to bring my work to the Bay Area community; so many people I know LOVEEE the Bay so I know I will too."

Dragon Lady starts in the year of the Water Dragon on the eve of Grandma Maria's 60th birthday, when Maria Porkalob Sr. must share the dark secrets of her fantastical life with her first-born grandbaby Sara “so they remember after you are dead.” Through laughter, shock, singing, and tears, the two women discover that it is never too late to atone for pain we inflict on our loved ones and forgive ourselves for past regrets. Guided by the beats of her grandmother's new karaoke machine, Sara portrays dozens of characters through 50 years of Maria's bittersweet memories and sensational adventures—from a Manilla nightclub to a Washington state trailer park. This funny and fearless tour-de-force piece in two acts, directed by Andrew Russell, features a live three-piece jazz ensemble on stage and a family tale replete with gangsters, murders and more that explores what it means to be a financially-strapped, immigrant single mom in America.

Under the direction of Andrew Russell, the creative team for Dragon Lady includes Randy Wong-Westbrooke (Scenic Design), Spense Matubang (Lighting Design), Erin Bednarz (Sound Design), Daria Perkova (Costume Consultant & Wardrobe), Liam Rudisill (Props Lead), Nick Carvalho (Stage Manager), Alijah Carter (Production Assistant).
 
Original and Adapted Music Performed by Hot Damn Scandal featuring Pete Irving (Composer, Guitars and Vocals, Band Leader), Mickey Stylin (Upright Bass), and Jimmy Austin (Trombone).
 
For more information, visit marintheatre.org.




