Marin Shakespeare Company Postpones 2020 Season, Introduces New Virtual Programs

Marin Shakespeare Company is postponing its 2020 season until summer 2021. To continue serving the community, the theatre company is introducing a variety of virtual offerings, including youth classes, educational programs for prisons, and a YouTube interview series hosted by Artist in Residence Dameion Brown.

"It's with a heavy heart that we postpone our 2020 performances of Troilus and Cressid, Spamalot, and a Romeo and Juliet," said Marin Shakespeare Company Managing Director, Lesley Currier. "But the health of our actors, staff, volunteers, and audience is most important. We intend to be back in 2021 better than ever."

Sign-ups are open for Spring Classes and Summer Camps, where kids of all ages can explore Shakespeare in a fun, interactive way. All taking place via Zoom, Spring Classes will be twice a week during May and Summer Camps begin in June. If Marin County allows in-person classes by the summer, there will be additional camp sessions available in San Rafael.

Marin Shakespeare Company is continuing its work in California State Prisons by providing educational videos, including a virtual performance of Romeo and Juliet with instructional commentary. Actors include cast from this summer's postponed performance as well as Shakespeare in Prison Teaching Artists, former Shakespeare in Prison participants, and members of the Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe.

The theatre company also launched "Artist Spotlight," a YouTube series that features interviews with theatre artists by Marin Shakespeare Company Artist in Residence, Dameion Brown. Guests include Tristan Cunningham, winner of the Bay Area Critics Circle Best Principal Artist 2016 for The Taming at Marin Shakespeare Company. The company's YouTube channel also highlights new musical and theatrical performances by Marin Shakespeare Company artists and a wealth of performances from inside California State Prisons.

Construction work, which had begun this year, has been on hold at the Forest Meadows Amphitheatre where the company stages summer performances. That work will resume on May 4, now that construction is allowed again. When audiences and actors return to Forest Meadows in 2021, they will enjoy new amenities in a newly upgraded venue. Planning for the theatre company's new Center for Performing Arts, Education, and Social Justice at 514 Fourth Street is continuing.

"We expect to be able to welcome everyone to a beautifully face-lifted Amphitheatre for the 2021 summer season," Currier said. "We're also working with architects, engineers, and contractors on the plans for the Marin Shakespeare Company Center for Performing Arts, Education, and Social Justice and are optimistic about building an awesome place that will be a resource for theatre artists, audiences, students, and our community for generations to come."









