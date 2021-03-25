Magic Theatre's World Premiere Of Taylor Mac's JOY AND PANDEMIC

Magic Theatre has announced their first in-person production following the COVID shutdown: Taylor Mac's JOY AND PANDEMIC, directed by Loretta Greco. JOY AND PANDEMIC will perform in the fall of 2021 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, exact dates will be announced at a later time.

"We are thrilled to have our friend Taylor Mac back to celebrate the World Premiere of Joy and Pandemic. Taylor has a long history of creating groundbreaking and thought-provoking work at Magic (The Lily's Revenge, 2010; Hir, 2014; 24-Decade History of Popular Music, 2017 partnership with Curran Theatre, Stanford Live, and Pomegranate Arts), and we could not think of a better piece to celebrate our return to the theatre after such a tumultuous year. Taylor creates a vivid and complicated world that addresses many of our current challenges with striking clarity, wit and humanity. We look forward to gathering together as a community once again around Taylor's work," says Interim Artistic Director, Sonia Fernandez. "This play was developed and workshopped during this year of shelter-in-place and we are so grateful to The Hewlett Foundation 50 Arts Commission for their support."

In an early 20th century Philadelphia children's art school, the charismatic and tireless administrator, Joy, works to keep the school afloat against incredible odds. When she is thrown out of her comfort zone, Joy makes a decision in conflict with everything she believes. Ibsen Prize winner and MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac's newest work explores the complex and ever-evolving relationships between science and faith, art and tradition, and mothers and daughters with infinite charm, wit, and humor. Spanning across generations, Mac's Joy and Pandemic walks the line between whimsy and danger to explore the societal and familial expectations that shape our lives.

Information on the cast and creative team to be announced soon.

