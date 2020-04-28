Magic Theatre's DON'T EAT THE MANGOS Now Streaming, & More

Magic Theatre has announced that Magic Theatre's National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere Production of Ricardo Pérez González's DON'T EAT THE MANGOS (which performed in February and March of this year) will be available for streaming exclusively at magictheatre.org.

The production will be available for a limited time only, from April 28 - May 11, 2020. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can beginning at $15 and can be purchased online at magictheatre.org.

Also, Chapter Two of the new Monday-through-Friday daily podcast series, Far Apart Art, began Monday, April 27, 2020. While the previous installments featured playwrights, the series will now be expanded to include actors, directors, designers and more. The podcasts will be available here: https://soundcloud.com/magictheatresf. Far Apart Art producers are Sean Dunnington, Hannah Meyer and Hunter Nelson.

"We hope these intimate visits from afar are providing some connectivity, solidarity and joy," said Artistic Director Loretta Greco. "Next up: a month of reflections from your favorite Magic actors, directors, designers and special guests! We are also beyond thrilled to let you know that we have (finally) been given permission to make available the archival video of our critically-acclaimed World Premiere of DON'T EAT THE MANGOS by Ricardo Pérez González, directed by David Mendizábal."

DON'T EAT THE MANGOS takes place just outside of San Juan, where three sisters take turns caring for their ailing Papa. As a hurricane wreaks havoc, secrets are spilled and ugly truths emerge. Confronting their legacy, the sisters wrestle with what it means to stay true to self, familia, homeland and...how to best seek their revenge. DON'T EAT THE MANGOS is a wickedly funny drama.

The cast included Wilma Bonet* as "Mami", Yetta Gottesman* as "Ismelda," Elena Estér as "Yinoelle," Marilet Martinez* as "Wicha," and Julian López-Morillas* as "Papi."

In addition to Mr. González and Mr. Mendizábal, the creative team included Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Brynn Almli (Costume Design), Chris Lundahl (Lighting Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), and Libby Martinez (Props Design). Sonia Fernandez (Dramaturg/Casting), Dave Maier (Fight Director), and Shane Spaulding* (Stage Manager).





