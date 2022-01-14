Magic Theatre Presents World Premiere THE KIND ONES Next Month

Magic Theatre (Sean San JosÃ©, Artistic Director and Kevin Nelson, Managing Director) is pleased to announce the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Miranda Rose Hall's THE KIND ONES. Directed by Lisa Peterson, THE KIND ONES will perform from February 2 - 20, 2022* at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Single tickets range from $20 - $70 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org. Tickets are also available as part of a 2022 Season Pass (still available for a limited time).

Miranda Rose Hall is a quiet clarion writer, a maverick wrapped in graciousness. Her writing reveals a world, community, and beings seldom seen on our stages, that will penetrate the walls of misunderstanding, unknown, and downright hatred - and will rightfully show life, love, humor, and heart in a way we will see as at the tip of the spear, in knowing the fullness of our world. I know this sounds like a declaration- and it is. Miranda's writing is just that potent, direct while remaining delicate. She writes of a people that touches on the historical trauma, while revealing folx in the present with a fullness of honesty. It takes sitting with her characters intimately in the same space to allow your sense of understanding to expand- and then to be easily moved. It certainly happened for me when I experienced the recent production of her "Plot Points In Our Sexual Development," directed by Leigh Rondon Davis at New Conservatory Theatre Center. Now, you need to experience this one.

Developed previously in Magic's Virgin Play Series through leadership with Loretta Greco and Sonia Fernandez, THE KIND ONES is another in a list of plays to premiere through the development series. Miranda Rose Hall just had a play presented at New Conservatory, so the Bay will be getting more of this special writer. In THE KIND ONES, Nellie Dougherty is tired of this shit. A lone Montana farmer's hopes for anonymity are thwarted when a stranger with a flier arrives on her doorstep. Miranda Rose Hall's caustically funny world premiere, THE KIND ONES, contemplates the role of community and the heart of good and evil when systems fail. Send in the pigs!

The Kind Ones began as a gift play for a woman I met when I was working at a domestic violence shelter in Missoula, Montana. She was an incredible storyteller-- brassy, gutsy, and bold. It is such a gift to bring The Kind Ones to life at Magic, where so many generations of artists have been invited to make their brassiest, gutsiest, boldest work. I feel very lucky to return to live theater with the love and support of this visionary community.

The cast of THE KIND ONES features Anne Darragh as "Nellie" and Kian Johnson as "Mac."

In addition to Miranda Rose Hall and Lisa Peterson, the creative team includes Miranda Erin Campbell (Stage Manager), Tanya Orellana (Scenic Design), Russell Champa (Lighting Design), An-Lin Dauber (Costume Design), Brittany White (Props), Christopher Sauceda (Sound Design), Kate Morgan Leary (Dramaturg) and Nicky Martinez (Creative Consultant).

Magic Theatre's next World Premiere production will be Sam Chanse's MONUMENT, or FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY), directed by Giovanna Sardelli (May 11- June 5, 2022*).

For the first time Magic Theatre created and launched a Season Pass!

As part of opening the space up to more people in more ways- we have gone beyond the Subscription model and are offering a more expansive and exciting Magic Theatre Season Pass 2022. This Season Pass is for the whole of the calendar year 2022. For a limited time these passes can be purchased for only $100! The Season Pass includes the two World Premiere Magic play and your choice of 2 additional performances from an array of more than a dozen offerings- including Roger Guenveur Smith's new piece Otto Frank, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre's production of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel, and many more offerings.

Additional 2022 programming can be found at MagicTheatre.org/season/season-pass.