MY DEAREST LOVE to be Presented by Synergy Theater at the Lesher Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Improv comedy company Synergy Theater is stepping back in time to 18th century France at the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with its improvised homage to the classic comedy-of-intrigue, My Dearest Love: An Improvised Series of Scandalous Letters and Dangerous Liaisons! April 18 - 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. My Dearest Love continues Synergy Theater's 2023/2024 season of completely improvised full-length plays at the high-profile regional arts center.

"The entire show," explains Synergy Theater's Artistic Director Kenn Adams, "is presented as a series of letters between the main characters as they do in the famous French epistolary novel, Dangerous Liaisons. In each scene, the person writing the letter serves as the narrator as the rest of the cast improvises the action and dialogue. Then, whoever received that letter writes the next letter to somebody else. And, letter by letter, we build the show."

"It's a wonderful period and style," says veteran company member Lynn Shield. "Feather pens, horse-drawn carriages, lavish balls, stately manor houses, and a lot of bored aristocrats with too much money and too much time on their hands. It's a comedy-of-intrigue in which the fun and the humor comes from watching the characters try to deceive and outwit each other. And yet, there's always true love at the heart of the matter and that's what gives the show its depth and poignancy."

"I love the elevated language of the style," says new company member Addam Ledamyen. "These characters would often use words as weapons and the more eloquently you could speak, the more damage you could do. It's a really fun challenge to improvise like that."

Synergy Theater brings My Dearest Love: An Improvised Series of Scandalous Letter and Dangerous Liaisons to the Lesher Center for the Arts from April 18 through April 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHERE: The Lesher Center for the Arts, George & Sonja Vukasin Theatre

1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

WHEN: April 18 - 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm

TICKETS: $25.00 Buy online at www.lesherartscenter.org or by phone at (925) 943-7469