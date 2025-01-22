MRS. KRISHNAN’S PARTY to be Presented at Marin Theatre in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, Marin Theatre is inviting audiences to join in the festivities at Mrs. Krishnan’s Party. In this imaginative play, audiences become welcomed party guests as Mrs. Krishnan prepares to celebrate the Southern Indian harvest festival of Onam.

Set in the back room of Mrs. K’s convenience store, where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows, and pots bubble on the stove, actors juggle cooking, music, and more. While dahl simmers, laughter abounds, drama unfolds, and strangers become friends in this celebration of life. Marin Theatre’s Boyer Main Stage will be entirely reconfigured for this immersive celebration, with the entire audience seated onstage. Audience seating choices range from Top Table (part of the action) to Wallflower (close enough to observe the fun, but not participate). Written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis of the New Zealand-based Indian Ink Theatre Company, the work is framed as a sequel to the wildly successful play Krishnan’s Dairy.

The production will feature actors Kalyani Nagarajan as Mrs. Krishnan, and Justin Rogers as James, a university student aching for a DJ career.



