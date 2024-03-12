MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX, SHREK & More Set For Broadway San Jose 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway San Jose has announced the six productions that will make up the company's 2024/25 season. The season kicks off with the hilarious murder mystery comedy, CLUE (October 29–November 3, 2024), followed by the reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL (December 17–22, 2024).

In early 2025, Broadway San Jose will present the stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, THE CHER SHOW (March 18–23, 2025), and the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over, SIX (April 22–27, 2025). Closing out the season will be the musical mash-up extravaganza, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (July 8–20, 2025) and the multi Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical, MJ THE MUSICAL (July 29–August 3, 2025). Special season add-on productions will be announced at a later date.



“We are thrilled to Raise the Curtain on another incredible season at Broadway San Jose,” said Feyer. “Brace yourselves for an unforgettable journey filled with blockbuster productions for the entire family that will ignite the imagination and captivate the soul. Get ready to be swept away by the magic of live performance like never before!"



Broadway San Jose season subscriptions range in price from $280–$695 for the basic six-show package and can be purchased online at broadwaysanjose.com, or by calling (866) 395-2929. An interest-free 5-payment plan is available starting as low as $56 per month. A limited number of President's Club memberships are available, which include center orchestra seats, access to the President's Club Lounge with a private entrance, exclusive-use restrooms and bar, complimentary snacks, a welcome gift (for full season subscribers), plus concierge service for purchasing theatre tickets in New York, Chicago, London, and Los Angeles. To purchase a President's Club membership, email Sally Souders at ssouders@broadwaysanjose.com.



Season ticket holders receive a significant discount versus regular single ticket prices. Other benefits include preferred seating, ticket exchanges, and priority access to additional tickets and shows before the general public. In addition, season ticket holders enjoy access to the Subscriber Lounge with an exclusive entrance at the Center for the Performing Arts.



All performances for Broadway San Jose's 2024/25 season will be held at the 2,600-seat San Jose Center for Performing Arts, unless otherwise noted. San Jose Center for Performing Arts is a mid-century modern architectural showcase designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, at the corner of Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard in downtown San Jose.



Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.

2024/25 Broadway San Jose Season

CLUE

October 29–November 3, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

December 17–22, 2024

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who ﬁnds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks animated ﬁlm. Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) revisit their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience – a joyful, colorful SHREK that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

THE CHER SHOW

March 18–23, 2025

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture—breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.



THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

SIX

April 22–27, 2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month. SIX includes flashing lights, strobe effects, theatrical haze and loud music throughout.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

July 8–20, 2025

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

MJ THE MUSICAL

July 29–August 3, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to San Jose as MJ, the multi Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its San Jose premiere at the Center for the Performing Arts in July 2025.