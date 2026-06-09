Video: ELEPHANT SHOES at Two River Theater

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Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre have released an official trailer for ELEPHANT SHOES, their co-produced world premiere musical now running through June 28 at the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater. The trailer frames the production around a central question: can love transcend language, positioning the show as a collision of spoken English and American Sign Language in service of a contemporary love story.

ELEPHANT SHOES features a book by Ivan Menchell, with music and lyrics by Caroline Kay. The production is directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun, with ASL choreography by Colin Analco. Orchestrations are by Tom Kitt, and music supervision and direction are handled by Meghann Zervoulis Bate. The cast includes Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones, Klea Blackhurst, Antoinette Lori Abbamonte, Amy Keum, Remy Laifer, James Olivas, Siena Rafter, Hector RJ Reynoso, Don Stephenson, and Raven Sutton.

The production marks a significant institutional collaboration, bringing together Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre. DJ Kurs, Artistic Director of Deaf West Theatre, serves as a producer alongside Jeff Perri, the company's Managing Director.

ELEPHANT SHOES has already made history at Two River, becoming the best-selling show in the theater's history ahead of its opening, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Tickets remain available through June 28.