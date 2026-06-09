 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: ELEPHANT SHOES at Two River Theater

The groundbreaking production features spoken English and ASL in an original love story closing June 28.

By:



Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre have released an official trailer for ELEPHANT SHOES, their co-produced world premiere musical now running through June 28 at the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater. The trailer frames the production around a central question: can love transcend language, positioning the show as a collision of spoken English and American Sign Language in service of a contemporary love story.

ELEPHANT SHOES features a book by Ivan Menchell, with music and lyrics by Caroline Kay. The production is directed and choreographed by Jeff Calhoun, with ASL choreography by Colin Analco. Orchestrations are by Tom Kitt, and music supervision and direction are handled by Meghann Zervoulis Bate. The cast includes Daniel Durant, Taylor Iman Jones, Klea Blackhurst, Antoinette Lori Abbamonte, Amy Keum, Remy Laifer, James Olivas, Siena Rafter, Hector RJ Reynoso, Don Stephenson, and Raven Sutton.

The production marks a significant institutional collaboration, bringing together Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre. DJ Kurs, Artistic Director of Deaf West Theatre, serves as a producer alongside Jeff Perri, the company's Managing Director.

ELEPHANT SHOES has already made history at Two River, becoming the best-selling show in the theater's history ahead of its opening, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Tickets remain available through June 28.







Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

The Secret Garden in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret Garden
Warren Theater at Sonoma State University (6/12-6/28)
West Side Story—Film with Live Orchestra in San Francisco / Bay Area West Side Story—Film with Live Orchestra
Davies Symphony Hall (7/09-7/10)
The Still Point: An Immersive Experience in San Francisco / Bay Area The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark in San Francisco / Bay Area The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
Merola Grand Finale in San Francisco / Bay Area Merola Grand Finale
War Memorial Opera House (8/15-8/15)
Broadway Under the Stars - Radio Recall: The Soundtrack of Your Life in San Francisco / Bay Area Broadway Under the Stars - Radio Recall: The Soundtrack of Your Life
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/10-7/12)
Iolanthe in San Francisco / Bay Area Iolanthe
ODC Theater (7/10-7/19)
Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri July 3 8:30pm in San Francisco / Bay Area Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri July 3 8:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (7/03-7/03)
Eureka Day in San Francisco / Bay Area Eureka Day
City Lights Theater Company (9/24-10/18)
Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Fri June 26 7:30pm in San Francisco / Bay Area Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Fri June 26 7:30pm
Elbo Room Jack London (6/26-6/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets