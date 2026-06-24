Interview: Shannen Hofheimer On Playing Star Cher in THE CHER SHOW at Clear Space Theatre Company

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Clear Space Theatre Company is bringing the glittering, bejeweled spectacle of THE CHER SHOW to Rehoboth Beach this summer, with performances running June 23 through August 27, 2026 in repertory with MEAN GIRLS and PRETTY WOMAN. Directed by James FitzSimmons, the production features three actresses each portraying a different era of the living legend, from Babe to Lady to Star, weaving together 35 smash hits with the story of one of music and film's most enduring icons.

Taking on the role of Star Cher, the most fully realized and legendary version of the icon, is Shannen Hofheimer, an AEA actress making her Clear Space debut. Her previous credits include the Off-Broadway musical WINESDAY: THE WINE TASTING MUSICAL, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, ANYTHING GOES at The Milton Theatre, and THE ADDAMS FAMILY, in which she played Morticia. In addition to her stage work, Hofheimer is the lead singer of cover band Shout! and teaches vocal technique and acting lessons in person and via Zoom.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Hofheimer about inhabiting Cher's presence and physicality, the song that has meant the most to her to perform, and what makes Clear Space's intimate staging of this production uniquely special.

What does it mean to you to be playing Star Cher, the most iconic and fully-realized version of Cher's life, in Clear Space Theatre Company's production of THE CHER SHOW?

Playing Star Cher is absolutely a dream come true. I have admired Cher's work in music and film since I was a teenager, so getting to step into this icon's shoes for the summer feels nothing short of surreal. I am so grateful to our director, James FitzSimmons, as well as the entire team at Clear Space Theatre for entrusting me to tell her story and inhabit this legend truthfully.

THE CHER SHOW features three actresses each portraying a different era of Cher. How do you approach embodying the most legendary, larger-than-life version of this icon while still making the performance your own?

I have thought a great deal about what my relationship is as Star Cher to my two younger selves, Babe and Lady. I feel that, at the core, Star wants to protect Babe and embolden Lady, but she also recognizes that these two younger versions of herself have to endure trials and tribulations in order for her to emerge on the other side as the legend we know her to be. Because I want to honor this incredible woman and her legacy so much, I have been mindful from day one not to rely solely on imitation, but also infuse my performance with Cher's humor, candor, and humanity which made her singular. The relationships Cher encounters throughout the piece, not only with Babe and Lady, but with Sonny, Gregg Allman, her production team, her mother, the public eye, and others, all create a holistic human being on a journey. When I focus on those relationships in the show and what they mean for Star, I am able to embody her from all angles.

Cher is someone audiences know intimately from decades of film, television, and music. How do you find the balance between honoring her recognizable mannerisms and bringing your own authentic interpretation to the role?

I have spent a lot of time with this script and story, as well as with other resources such as Cher's memoir, films, and countless videos of her iconic moments that are referenced in this material. Of course, I have an arsenal of physicalities that are undeniably Cher, the flipping of her hair, the way she moves to a beat and feels music in her body, body shapes that are instantly recognizable from her 'If I Could Turn Back Time' music video, and so much more. However, the word that I keep coming back to for myself throughout this rehearsal process is "presence." At certain moments in this show, it is more powerful for me to remember stillness, groundedness, and letting the audience lean into me as Star as opposed to asking for something from the audience. Of course, the physicality is vital and gives accuracy to the portrayal, but energy and presence does quite a bit of work on its own.

The show features 35 of Cher's biggest hits. What has the musical preparation been like for you, and is there a particular song that has been especially meaningful or challenging to perform?

It's funny. I am actually in a cover band called Shout!, and although we have covered Cher's music a few times before, people in the crowd will come up to me at almost every gig and tell me how much I sound like Cher, even when I'm not singing music from her catalogue. I think I have always connected to Cher's music because I have felt that my voice has naturally lived in a similar place as hers. I just feel like her music fits like a glove. To prepare for this particular production, I had multiple voice lessons and coachings on the material to acquire technical tools that would enable me to protect my stamina, not only through one performance, but throughout our entire summer run.

I think one song that means the most to me to perform in this show is 'The Way of Love' in Act 2. Although the song doesn't go that high in terms of the notes, there is something so vulnerable and exposed about it. Without giving too much away, Star is singing this number completely alone at center stage, devoid of sparkle or spectacle. It's just her singing alone at a moment when she is doubting herself and trying to find the strength to move forward and reinvent herself yet again. It's an incredibly powerful moment and I can't wait to share it with our audiences.

Bob Mackie's iconic costumes are practically characters in themselves in THE CHER SHOW. How has stepping into those legendary looks affected the way you inhabit the role?

When I watched the Bob Mackie documentary a while ago, all the stars who he has graced with his fabulous costumes came back to the same idea, that "something happens" when you put on one of his creations. And that is so true. Stepping into Cher's iconic looks instantly elevates the way I carry myself on stage through confidence and energy. I think what's also interesting about her relationship with Bob Mackie and the fashion she wore is that she was not dressing in these iconic outfits to merely "look pretty." Everything she chose to wear carried a statement of empowerment and agency, and Bob Mackie helped those ideas to be realized in his designs.

This is your debut with Clear Space Theatre Company. What has it been like arriving in Rehoboth Beach and becoming part of this theatre community for the summer?

I couldn't be happier to make my debut with Clear Space Theatre Company in this iconic show. Every single person, cast, creatives, staff, and theatre leadership, have been so incredibly kind, supportive, open, collaborative, and welcoming. It is truly a big family here and I feel right at home. It is evident that kind-heartedness, professionalism, and immense talent are all equally valued by Clear Space in the artists and creative teams they hire. Even before I was cast in THE CHER SHOW, Clear Space Theatre was always a place I hoped to work at some day, and I'm so glad it's finally coming to fruition, and with a dream role at that!

THE CHER SHOW runs in repertory with MEAN GIRLS and PRETTY WOMAN through August. How does being part of a rotating repertory season shape the energy and camaraderie among the company?

The repertory structure of course creates incredibly strong bonds and support across the company. But the thing I truly love about it is getting to witness everyone in the cast bringing every facet of their versatility to the stage in different roles. There are cast members in the dynamite ensemble of THE CHER SHOW who are dancing their faces off performing difficult, impressive choreography, and then are carrying major leads in PRETTY WOMAN and MEAN GIRLS. It brings us all closer together because not only are we spending every day with each other doing what we love, but we are also seeing each person as the full artist that they are and how each individual uniquely contributes to these three incredibly different pieces. Watching my castmates work in so many versatile roles and styles has given me an immense amount of respect for their talents, as well as unlimited trust and admiration.

Cher's story is very much about reinvention and refusing to be defined by others' expectations. Has taking on this role given you any new personal perspective on those themes?

Yes, absolutely. I actually think this is a huge part of why I connect to Cher and her story so much. There are so many moments in the show when she will share a thought or have a particular experience that really resonates with me as an artist. I'm sure so many actors and artists in general can relate to this, but of course, the path to a fulfilling career in the performing arts is full of rejection and redirection. It is so easy to doubt yourself on this journey or wonder if you have what it takes to get to where you want to be. Cher's story in this musical is full of lessons for anyone who has big dreams. Sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is just be uniquely you, and oftentimes, you are capable of more than you think.

For someone who has never seen THE CHER SHOW before, how would you personally describe what makes this production at Clear Space a must-see experience this summer?

Firstly: the talent. The entire cast fits their roles so incredibly well, it's unbelievable. I am so lucky and honored to be surrounded by this cast every day. Abby Lynne as Babe and Breanna Lemerise as Lady are both breathtaking in these roles and it's an honor to "Cher" the stage with them both. They are so professional, knowledgeable, prepared, and on top of that, excellent musicians. Caetano de Sa is giving a phenomenal performance as Sonny, and I'm in awe whenever I get to watch his scenes with Breanna. He's a powerhouse actor and audiences are in for a real treat.

Secondly: Clear Space's intimate venue and the creative use of space by our incredible director, James FitzSimmons, makes this production wildly special. The fact that audiences get to be so close to every action, every note, every beat is going to make this particular production far more uniquely impactful than a production of THE CHER SHOW at a gigantic venue. Fitz has creatively integrated the audience into our storytelling, so each audience member feels they are on this journey with our three Chers. He has also utilized the presence of Babe, Lady, and Star in such interesting and singular ways, so the audience will not see Cher's life as three separate chapters that end, but that each moment and experience in Cher's life is part of a larger whole.

THE CHER SHOW runs June 23 through August 27, 2026 at Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, performing in repertory with MEAN GIRLS and PRETTY WOMAN.