Video: Watch Paulo Szot Perform 'Some Enchanted Evening' From SOUTH PACIFIC at The Muny





Go into the rehearsal studio with Paulo Szot, who reprises his Tony Award-winning performance as Emile de Becque﻿, as he performs a selection from "Some Enchanted Evening" with Music Director Roberto ﻿Sinha at The Muny. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will run July 6-12.

Joining principals Paulo Szot, Taylor Louderman, Joan Almedilla, Michael Canu, Bobby Conte, Michaela Marfori, Robert Crenshaw, John El-Jor, Michael James Reed, Jeff Cummings, Grace Moore and Josiah Paik are Julia Aguinaldo, Tre’ Booker, Jessica Carmona, Chloe Chamberlin, Aaron Patrick Craven, Arielle Ploy Dettmer, Alex Benitez Evans, Rachel Fairbanks, Hannah Florence, Garrick Macatangay, Jake Mendes, Caylie Rose Newcom, Julian Ramos, John Ray Jr., Hayden Rivas, David Rowen, Connor Schwantes, Gordon Semeatu, Francisco Thurston and Nicholas A. Wilkinson.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s sweeping American classic returns for its first Muny production since 2013. On a lush island during World War II, Navy nurse Nellie Forbush falls for charismatic French planter Emile de Becque — only to question her own assumptions when she meets his children. South Pacific is a galvanizing story with powerful themes and some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s greatest songs, including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” Discover the joy, heart and timeless melodies of this legendary masterpiece.

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