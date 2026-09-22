MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Open at Los Altos Youth Theatre

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The Los Altos Youth Theatre, an educational program of Los Altos Stage Company in partnership with the City of Los Altos’ Parks and Recreation Department, proudly presents its fall production of Mean Girls: The Musical. The show runs for two weekends, from October 23 through November 1, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. All performances will take place at the Bus Barn Theater next to the Los Altos Community Center.

Directed by Cindy Weisberg, with vocal direction by John Ramirez and choreography by Skylar Rose Adams, this lively production features a talented cast of 30 youth performers, ages 11 to 17, from Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, and neighboring communities.

Based on the hit 2004 film and inspired by Tina Fey's book, Mean Girls: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt look at the trials and triumphs of high school life. The show follows Cady Heron, a new student who quickly learns the highs and lows of popularity, friendship, and self-discovery as she navigates North Shore High's complicated social hierarchy. With catchy songs and sharp wit, Mean Girls has captivated audiences since its Broadway debut in 2018 and continues to resonate with teens and families alike.

The Los Altos Youth Theatre program fosters creativity, confidence, and teamwork among young performers. The program provides professional-level training and performance opportunities, nurturing the next generation of theatre artists and enthusiasts in the community.

Los Altos Stage Company’s commitment to arts education extends beyond the stage. As a cornerstone of the local performing arts scene, the company cultivates a love of theatre, empowers youth, and inspires audiences through impactful productions and educational initiatives.

Tickets for Mean Girls:The Musical range from $15 for students and seniors to $25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at www.losaltosstage.org or by calling the LASC Box Office at 650.941.0551.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 01 Hrs 47 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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