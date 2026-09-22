MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Open at Los Altos Youth Theatre
Cindy Weisberg directs a cast of 30 youth performers at Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.
The Los Altos Youth Theatre, an educational program of Los Altos Stage Company in partnership with the City of Los Altos’ Parks and Recreation Department, proudly presents its fall production of Mean Girls: The Musical. The show runs for two weekends, from October 23 through November 1, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. All performances will take place at the Bus Barn Theater next to the Los Altos Community Center.
Directed by Cindy Weisberg, with vocal direction by John Ramirez and choreography by Skylar Rose Adams, this lively production features a talented cast of 30 youth performers, ages 11 to 17, from Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, and neighboring communities.
Based on the hit 2004 film and inspired by Tina Fey's book, Mean Girls: The Musical is a hilarious, heartfelt look at the trials and triumphs of high school life. The show follows Cady Heron, a new student who quickly learns the highs and lows of popularity, friendship, and self-discovery as she navigates North Shore High's complicated social hierarchy. With catchy songs and sharp wit, Mean Girls has captivated audiences since its Broadway debut in 2018 and continues to resonate with teens and families alike.
The Los Altos Youth Theatre program fosters creativity, confidence, and teamwork among young performers. The program provides professional-level training and performance opportunities, nurturing the next generation of theatre artists and enthusiasts in the community.
Los Altos Stage Company’s commitment to arts education extends beyond the stage. As a cornerstone of the local performing arts scene, the company cultivates a love of theatre, empowers youth, and inspires audiences through impactful productions and educational initiatives.
Tickets for Mean Girls:The Musical range from $15 for students and seniors to $25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at www.losaltosstage.org or by calling the LASC Box Office at 650.941.0551.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Bye Bye Birdie
Warren Theater (9/18-10/04)
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
The 2026 GLIDE Holiday Jam: Turn It Up and Turn It Out
The Warfield (11/05-11/05)
|
Mrs. Winchester (or, a Gun in the First Act)
City Lights Theater Company (10/04-10/04)
|
Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
|
Empty Nest and All the Rest
City Lights Theater Company (10/11-10/11)
|
POTUS
Live Oak Theater (9/11-9/26)
|
Dear San Francisco
Club Fugazi (9/16-3/31)
|
The Death of Meyerhold
Shotgun Players Ashby Stage (11/28-1/01)
|
“E4TT Call For Scores: Solo Piano, Vol. 3”
Berkeley Piano Club (10/25-10/25)