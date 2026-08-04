THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at Los Altos Stage Company

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Los Altos Stage Company will open its 2026-2027 season with the bold, hilarious, and thought-provoking play “The Revolutionists” by acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson. Performances run September 4 through 27 at the Bus Barn Theater, with a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview on Thursday, September 3. The production is co-directed by Roneet Aliza Rahamim and Gary Landis, and features a powerhouse cast: Christina Bolognini, April Culver, Nique Eagen, and Brittany Mignano.

Set during the height of the French Revolution, “The Revolutionists” tells the imagined story of four iconic women: playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle. With sharp wit and modern flair, Gunderson's play explores the power of art, the necessity of resistance, and the resilience of women who dare to demand change. Brimming with humor and poignancy, “The Revolutionists” asks: Who gets to be remembered, and who gets to write history?

Since its premiere in 2015, Lauren Gunderson's “The Revolutionists” has been celebrated for its inventive blend of history and comedy. The play has been produced across the United States and internationally, praised for its dynamic female ensemble and its timely exploration of activism, identity, and the courage to speak out. Gunderson is one of America's most produced playwrights, and “The Revolutionists” stands as a testament to her signature style: smart, emotionally resonant, and fiercely relevant.

Performances are held at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances start at 8 PM; Sunday matinees start at 3 PM. Tickets range in price from $25 for students and teachers to $48 for full-priced adult tickets.



Photo Credit: April Culver as Charlotte Corday, Brittany Mignano as Olympe de Gouges, Christina Bolognini as Marie Antoinette and Nique Eagan as Marianne Angelle. Photo by Christian Pizzirani.

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