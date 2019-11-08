Luther Burbank Center for the Arts adds Modest Mouse, Tig Notaro, and Beth Hart to 2019â€“2020 Lineup

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that it has added three shows to its 2019-2020 lineup-indie rock band Modest Mouse on Tuesday, December 10 , award-winning standup comedian Tig Notaro on Friday, April 3 and singer-songwriter Beth Hart on Wednesday, April 15 . Tickets for all shows are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



Modest Mouse

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50-$55

Modest Mouse formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington and over the past two decades has become the indie rock gold standard-one of the few bands capable of achieving massive popularity without sacrificing their longtime fans. The band released their first full-length album, "This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About," on the Up label in 1996. With the release of their second album, "The Lonesome Crowded West" in 1997, the band's status reached new heights with a legion of fans and critical acclaim. In 2000, Modest Mouse was signed to Epic Records and released their third album, "The Moon & Antarctica." In 2004 came the release of their breakthrough album, "Good News For People Who Love Bad News," which included the hit "Float On" and has sold over 1.5 million copies and earned the band two Grammy nominations. Modest Mouse released "We Were Dead Before The Ship Even Sank," on March 20, 2007 and immediately entered the Billboard Top 200 chart at #1. Most recently the band released their latest record, "Strangers to Ourselves," in March, 2015, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, and at #1 on the rock, alternative, vinyl, and internet charts the week it was released.



Tig Notaro

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$55

Tig Notaro is a groundbreaking stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director originally from Mississippi. Hailed for her effortless storytelling and fearless stage presence, her subject matter ranges from the delightfully absurd to the monumentally serious. Rolling Stone recently named Tig "one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time." This year, Tig and her wife/writing partner Stephanie Allynne sold the screenplay "First Ladies" to Netflix with Jennifer Aniston attached to star as the first female President of the United States, and Tig starring as the First Lady. In 2019 Tig will also appear opposite Oscar Award winner Octavia Spencer in the Paramount Pictures comedy "Instant Family." Tig is a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "Ellen," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan." She is also a frequent public radio contributor. In 2013, Tig was nominated for a Grammy Award for her sophomore release, "Live," the number one selling comedy album of 2012. Tig was also nominated for both an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award for her 2015 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted. She received a GLAAD Award nomination for the Netflix Original documentary, "Tig." Her memoir, "I'm Just a Person," is a New York Times Bestseller.



Beth Hart

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $45-$65

Singer-songwriter Beth Hart is as real as it gets. In a music industry full of glossy production and airbrushed photoshoots, this is one artist who throws down her cards, shares her darkest secrets and invites you to join her for the ride. At age 47-and proud of it-Beth is basking in a golden period of time. The success of her 2016 album, "Fire On The Floor," has garnered yet more critical acclaim, growing sales and sold-out shows at iconic venues from the Ryman Auditorium to the Royal Albert Hall. Most recently, she released a brand-new studio album "War In My Mind" in September 2019 via Provogue. Produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Dave Matthews Band, Goo Goo Dolls), it sees Hart at the peak of her creative powers. New fans might know Beth as the all-conquering global icon, dubbed "extraordinary" by the New York Times and "daring, brooding and angry" by The Guardian. But to understand her rollercoaster backstory, you need only read the "War In My Mind" lyric sheet. Highs and lows alike are candidly recounted as the songwriter reaches back through the decades and tells her tale without flinching. There are memories from her '70s childhood in Los Angeles, where Beth announced her musical talent and renegade spirit, while rolling with the punches of a chaotic upbringing-about the loss of her beloved sister, Sharon; about the personal problems that derailed what should have been her major-label breakthrough in the mid-90's; about her collaboration with blues-rock maestro Joe Bonamassa; about the redemption offered by her husband Scott, and the rebirth she found through the church. In this record, she bares her soul, wears her heart on her sleeve, and makes no apology for it.



