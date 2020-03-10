Luther Burbank Center For The Arts To Present Rodney Strong Vineyards' 30th Annual Summer Concert Series

Rodney Strong Vineyards and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) have announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, with LBC presenting the 30th Annual Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series held at Rodney Strong Vineyards Winery in Sonoma County, California.



Since 1990 the Rodney Strong Vineyards Summer Concert Series has featured world-class entertainers, award-winning wines, and local food purveyors all nestled in the vineyards outside the bucolic town of Healdsburg in Northern Sonoma County.

Winery founder Rod Strong began his career as a celebrated dancer, choreographer, and producer. Today Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to honor this legacy through support for the arts and the local community. In 2009, Rodney Strong Vineyards and the LBC launched the Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series which brings high caliber dance performances to the people of Sonoma County.



Rodney Strong President Carmen Castaldi, who also sits on the board of LBC, states "Celebration and support of the arts is part of the DNA of Rodney Strong Vineyards. We have supported the LBC mission for the past twelve years as their exclusive wine partner, and we couldn't be more excited to further our relationship through our popular Summer Concert Series."



"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Rodney Strong Vineyards by presenting the 2020 Rodney Strong Concert Series. What a wonderful opportunity for LBC to bring world class artists to RSV, with its award-winning wines, rich history, and gorgeous North Bay location," said Rick Nowlin, President and CEO of Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.



Tickets and information are available 24/7 online at lutherburbankcenter.org.





