Los Altos Stage Company Will Present THE CHERRY ORCHARD in April

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Los Altos Stage Company has announced the upcoming production of The Cherry Orchard, Anton Chekhov's masterful final play, in a celebrated adaptation by acclaimed playwright Tom Stoppard. Directed by Gary Landis, the production runs April 17 through May 10, 2026, at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos, with a special Pay-What-You-Can preview on Thursday, April 16.

Written at the turn of the 20th century, The Cherry Orchard follows the aristocratic Ranevskaya family as they return to their beloved ancestral estate — only to find it on the brink of being auctioned off to pay their mounting debts. Unable to let go of a past that is already gone, and unwilling to face a future that is rapidly arriving, the family watches helplessly as their world slips away, orchard and all. Chekhov's genius lies in the way he renders this decline with equal measures of tragedy and dark comedy, finding in one family's loss a meditation on memory, nostalgia, and the relentless forward march of change.

Tom Stoppard's acclaimed adaptation breathes new life into Chekhov's text, preserving the emotional depth and moral complexity of the original while sharpening its wit and accessibility for contemporary audiences. The result is a Cherry Orchard that feels at once timeless and urgently modern — a story about what we inherit, what we lose, and what we refuse to see until it is too late.

The Cherry Orchard features the following performers: Judith Miller, Michelle Skinner, Bri Hunter, Tom Gough, Brandon Silberstein, Ryan Chu, Joe Walters, Maria Frangos, Vinh Ton, Alison Starr, Iyanu Olukotun, Jim Johnson, and Kenny Silberberg.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Director: Gary Landis

Venue: Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos, CA

Preview: Pay-What-You-Can, Thursday, April 16, 2026

Run Dates: April 17 – May 10, 2026

Performances: Wednesdays through Sundays

Content Advisory: Contains adult-themed material; recommended for mature audiences.