Los Altos Stage Company Stages Production of ROE

Los Altos Stage Company continues to welcome audiences back to LIVE THEATRE for ROE, the third production of its 2021-2022 "Back in the Barn" season. ROE is directed by award winning Bay Area director and favorite artist Linda Piccone. Several productions will also be available via live stream.

﻿In her newest play, acclaimed writer Lisa Loomer cuts through the headlines and rhetoric to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") in the years following the fateful decision.

Roe v. Wade-the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion is still being fiercely debated 50 years later. In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, ROE reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each person has for their cause.

ROE runs for nine performances only, March 4-6 and 9-13, with a Preview Night on Thursday, March 3. Wednesday through Friday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM.

LIVE STREAMING OPTIONS:

The March 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 & 13 performances of ROE will be available to view on-line via the Broadway On Demand streaming platform for $30.00.

Tickets are on sale now for $20.00-$40.00 by clicking here, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists. As with all our pandemic-related responses, LASC will align with the CDC and local health protocols in place at the time of each performance. LASC's current COVID Policy for in-theater patrons can be found here: COVID Policy for Theater Patrons - Los Altos Stage Company.