Los Altos Stage Company Shortens Run of ROE

Los Altos Stage Company has shortened its upcoming run of "Roe". Originally scheduled to open for previews in late January, the show will now run for two weekends: February 11-13 and February 16-20.

Roe v. Wade-the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion is still fiercely debated 50 years later. In her newest play, acclaimed writer Lisa Loomer cuts through the headlines and rhetoric to reveal the divergent personal journeys of lawyer Sarah Weddington and plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") in the years following the fateful decision. In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, Roe reflects the polarization in America today while illuminating the heart and passion each person has for their cause.

For more information visit: https://losaltosstage.org/