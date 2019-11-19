Lisa Donahey Brings Her Holiday Show to Feinstein's at Vitello's

Powerful vocalist and inimitable performer Lisa Donahey will kick off the holidays and celebrate the joyous, soulful sounds of the season-featuring songs off her critically acclaimed, stylistically eclectic holiday album Christmas in Our Soul.

Donahey's holiday show is a festive and heartfelt offering a fresh mix of music from the sacred and secular, with vibrant and sophisticated new twists on familiar classics. You can always expect a top-notch show with Donahey as she shares amazing songs, impeccable and expressive vocals creating an entertaining and intimate experience.

Donahey is no stranger to the Feinstein's at Vitello's stage, performing in numerous sold out shows over the past two years such as "Just a Broad and a Little Big Band," "A Summer Night of Soul," her original show "Jazzbaret" and "Songs in the Key of She," which she produced and also was featured in with three other powerhouse female singers this past September.

Donahey's album, Christmas in Our Soul, is a perennial favorite and a "must-have" in your holiday music collection. While most contemporary holiday albums are designed as easy listening background music for holiday parties, Christmas In Our Soul stands out with fresh surprises. Among these are three compelling, never-before recorded songs - including "Christmas in Our Soul" and "It's Gonna Be A Hot, Hot Christmas" - co-written by two-time Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe nominee, Allan Rich, who has also written for other powerhouse singers like Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Natalie Cole, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner and more. "Cool Yule" from the album was in the Top 20 of the Holiday Billboard charts in 2018 for over eight weeks and continues to be a swingin' holiday favorite. The album is available in physical and digital formats.

And to celebrate this year's holiday show, enjoy Donahey's newly released music video of the album's title track "Christmas in Our Soul" Click Here

Donahey's holiday show, "Christmas in Our Soul," is a matinee on Sunday, December 8th and will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. for brunch. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City, California. Street parking and valet available.

All tickets for the performance are $35 and with your ticket purchase, each guest will receive a choice of one of Donahey's three albums: Christmas in Our Soul, Takes on Broadway or She's Got it Covered.

To purchase tickets, please call (818) 769-0905 or visit www.VitellosRestaurant.com

For more information about Lisa Donahey, please visit www.lisadonahey.com





