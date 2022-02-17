Lesher Center For The Arts Presents An Evening Of Jazz With Piano Prodigy Joey Alexander Trio In May

Lesher Center for the Arts continues its 2022 Headliners series with a stellar performance by jazz pianist-composer Joey Alexander, known for a breath-taking swing and improvisational style that have made him an international sensation.

Alexander exploded onto the jazz scene as one of the most expressive and thrilling pianists in the genre; a brilliantly precocious talent who is a renowned headliner, and the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category. Born in Bali, Alexander taught himself to play the piano at age six and by age eight was invited by UNESCO to play solo piano for Herbie Hancock.

The following year, he won the grand prize at the Master-Jam Fest in Ukraine and went on to play at international jazz festivals. In 2016, Alexander performed at the 58th Grammy Awards, as well as at the White House for the Obamas as part of a televised International Jazz Day special. Now 18 years old, his approach to original work as well as interpretations of classics continues to astonish concertgoers. Joining Alexander for this performance is a cast of musicians who also represent the very best of their jazz generations, including bassist Kris Funn and drummer John Davis.

The event takes place at 7:30pm on Friday, May 6, 2022.

For tickets ($37-$62) or more information, the public may visit www.lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).