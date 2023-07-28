Laurie Sings a Song for You: A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter Returns at the Town Hall Theatre Co.

Performances are September 9th, 10th, 15th and 16th.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Laurie Roldan has partnered with Town Hall Theatre Co in Lafayette to bring back her popular Cabaret series, Laurie Sings a Song for You: A Cabaret Concert Inspired by the Music of Karen Carpenter. This moving Cabaret first debuted in November of 2021 at the Lesher Center for the Arts followed by a performance at the El Campanil Theater in 2022, and will make its way to Town Hall September *9th, 10th, 15th and 16th at 2:00pm. 

*Second show at 7:00pm

Laurie shares personal stories and memories in an uplifting evening woven through well known Carpenters songs. Featuring special guest vocalists Anita Colotto and Michelle Ianiro, musicians Scott Welsh and Devon Minser, and Town Hall Education students.

Enjoy the Laurie Sings happy hour from 1:00-1:30pm during the matinee performances, including  $1 off all beer, wine and cocktails!

There will be a special VIP meet and greet with Laurie and David Bryant (original Marius on Broadway in Les Miserable/Broadway Producer ) from 6:15pm-6:45pm on the September 9th evening performance, including appetizers and champagne.

This Cabaret contains themes of Anxiety, Depression, and Eating Disorders.




Recommended For You