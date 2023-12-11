Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Laurie Anderson to Bring Her LET X = X Tour To The Curran Theater

See Anderson on Thursday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Composer, writer, director, visual artist, and vocalist Laurie Anderson brings her Let X = X tour to the Curran Theater on Thursday, March 28 at 8 p.m. to perform material old and new—from her debut album Big Science to her latest recordings with the New York City Band SexMob. Tickets for Laurie Anderson (starting at $50.50) are available starting on Wednesday, December 20 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com.

Two-time GRAMMY award winner, Anderson has created ground-breaking works that span art, theatre, experimental music, and technology. Her recording career, launched by Big Science in 1981, includes the soundtrack to her feature film Home of the Brave, and her 2001 album Life on a String. Anderson's live shows range from simple spoken word to elaborate multi-media stage performances. In 2002, Anderson was appointed the first artist-in-residence of NASA, culminating in her 2004 touring solo performance The End of the Moon. In 2010, a retrospective of her visuals and installation work opened in São Paulo, Brazil. Her largest exhibition to date has been shows at The Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum of Modern Art in 2022.

About the Curran:

 

Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Most recently, the Curran was the West Coast home of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the longest running play in San Francisco. The Curran is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.


