Laura Osnes & Corey Cott Postpone Engagement At Feinstein's At The Nikko

SAN FRANCISCO (June 4, 2019)—Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Laura Osnes and Corey Cott have postponed their new duo act, Let's Duet!, originally scheduled to perform at Feinstein's at the Nikko on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. Ticket holders will automatically be issued a refund for their ticket purchases. Information on rescheduled dates will be announced at a later time.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers—from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists—all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.

# # #