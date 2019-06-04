Laura Osnes & Corey Cott Postpone Engagement At Feinstein's At The Nikko
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Kevin Kopjak <kevink@charleszukow.com>
Date: Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 12:59 PM
Subject: ADVISORY: Laura Osnes & Corey Cott postpone engagement at Feinstein's at the Nikko
To: <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>
Media Contact:
Kevin Kopjak | Charles Zukow Associates
415.296.0677 | kevink@charleszukow.com
BROADWAY'S Laura Osnes AND Corey Cott
POSTPONE ENGAGEMENT AT FEINSTEIN'S AT THE NIKKO
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers—from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists—all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.
# # #
You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list