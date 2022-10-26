Lark Theater to Screen National Theatre's THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) made her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness.
On November 10th at 7pm and November 12th at 1 pm, The National Theatre's The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, starring Emilia Clarke, will be presented at Lark Theater.
Directed by Jamie Lloyd
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) made her West End debut in this 21st century retelling of Anton Chekhov's tale of love and loneliness.
A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed, and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205714®id=18&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Flarktheater.net%2Fmovie-category%2Fspecial-events%2Fnationaltheatrelive%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
$12 - $30
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming concert presentation of the Tony Award-winning GYPSY. GYPSY, suggested by the memoirs of legendary burlesque artist Gypsy Rose Lee, features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
The Museum Of Performance + Design Announces The 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion Honoring Alonzo King
October 25, 2022
The Board of the Museum of Performance + Design takes great pleasure in announcing that Alonzo King will be presented with the 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion for his outstanding leadership in the arts on November 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Arts Society in San Francisco with American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland serving as Honorary Chair.
ODC/Dance THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Returns November 26 To December 11
October 24, 2022
ODC will conclude its 50+ anniversary celebrations with The Velveteen Rabbit, a cherished holiday tradition since 1986.
Berkeley Rep Announces Recipients of the 2022 Charles Dean Award
October 21, 2022
Berkeley Repertory Theatre and The Robinson Family Fund for the Arts announced that Bay Area actors Cathleen Riddley and Brian Rivera are recipients of the 2022 Charles Dean Award.
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022
Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.