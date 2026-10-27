 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LIZARD BOY Musical to Open at San Francisco Playhouse

Performances will run February 19 – April 3, 2027.

By:
LIZARD BOY Musical to Open at San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse will stage the San Francisco Premiere of indie folk-rock musical Lizard Boy. Performed by actor-musicians playing myriad instruments, Justin Huertas' comic book-infused musical follows Trevor, an introvert cursed with green, scaly skin after a childhood encounter with a dragon.

On the night of Monster Fest, Trevor bravely ventures out of his apartment for a first date with his crush, pulling him out of isolation and into a city alive with possibility. However, Trevor's past catches up with him and he gets swept into an epic quest of mythic proportions, becoming a superhero, saving the world, and finding himself along the way.

Performances will run from Friday, February 19 to Saturday, April 3, 2027 at San Francisco Playhouse. Single tickets ($52-$145). Performances take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

tracking

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on San Francisco Playhouse
Recent Articles
Video: San Francisco Playhouse Debuts PETER PAN GOES WRONG Trailer
Video: San Francisco Playhouse Debuts PETER PAN GOES WRONG Trailer
10/14/2026

Local Shows
The Madness of Lady Bright in San Francisco / Bay Area The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Gutenberg! The Musical! in San Francisco / Bay Area Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
Lena Hall: In Concert in San Francisco / Bay Area Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS
The Secret Garden in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
Exile | Banishment | Home in San Francisco / Bay Area Exile | Banishment | Home
O1C (11/15-11/15)
Company in San Francisco / Bay Area Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)
Alice, Formerly of Wonderland in San Francisco / Bay Area Alice, Formerly of Wonderland
Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto (12/02-12/27) PHOTOS
The Who's Tommy in San Francisco / Bay Area The Who's Tommy
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/22)
Twisted Holiday Festival: A Very Hitchcock Christmas in San Francisco / Bay Area Twisted Holiday Festival: A Very Hitchcock Christmas
PlayGround-SF (12/11-12/13)
Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng
Orinda Theatre (12/06-12/06)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets