LIZARD BOY Musical to Open at San Francisco Playhouse

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San Francisco Playhouse will stage the San Francisco Premiere of indie folk-rock musical Lizard Boy. Performed by actor-musicians playing myriad instruments, Justin Huertas' comic book-infused musical follows Trevor, an introvert cursed with green, scaly skin after a childhood encounter with a dragon.

On the night of Monster Fest, Trevor bravely ventures out of his apartment for a first date with his crush, pulling him out of isolation and into a city alive with possibility. However, Trevor's past catches up with him and he gets swept into an epic quest of mythic proportions, becoming a superhero, saving the world, and finding himself along the way.

Performances will run from Friday, February 19 to Saturday, April 3, 2027 at San Francisco Playhouse. Single tickets ($52-$145). Performances take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 07 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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