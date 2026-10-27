Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LIZARD BOY Musical to Open at San Francisco Playhouse
Performances will run February 19 – April 3, 2027.
San Francisco Playhouse will stage the San Francisco Premiere of indie folk-rock musical Lizard Boy. Performed by actor-musicians playing myriad instruments, Justin Huertas' comic book-infused musical follows Trevor, an introvert cursed with green, scaly skin after a childhood encounter with a dragon.
On the night of Monster Fest, Trevor bravely ventures out of his apartment for a first date with his crush, pulling him out of isolation and into a city alive with possibility. However, Trevor's past catches up with him and he gets swept into an epic quest of mythic proportions, becoming a superhero, saving the world, and finding himself along the way.
Performances will run from Friday, February 19 to Saturday, April 3, 2027 at San Francisco Playhouse. Single tickets ($52-$145). Performances take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.
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