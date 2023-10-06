LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante

The production will run March 16 - April 14, 2024.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante

Brava Theater will be the home of the fully staged, Bay Area premiere of Larry the Musical-the first Filipino American musical about the life of labor leader, Larry Itliong.

Created by a Filipino American creative team led by Gayle Romasanta, Writer and Executive Producer, and Bryan Pangilinan, Composer and Executive Producer, Larry the Musical is based on the book Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong, by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta.

The assistant director under Cesar Chavez when the United Farm Workers (UFW) was created, Larry Itliong organized and led protests for equal pay and dignified living conditions for farm and cannery workers throughout the West Coast and Alaska from the 1930s to when the UFW was created in 1966. As the musical unfolds, Itliong's story as a brilliant labor organizer comes to life, shedding light on the Filipino American community who shaped Itliong's leadership as a 15-year-old to his posthumous recognition in Labor International's Hall of Fame, and the proclamation of "Larry Itliong Day," by the State of California in 2022.

LARRY THE MUSICAL
March 16 - April 14, 2024
Brava Theater

Larry the Musical creative team includes:

  • Director and Choreographer Billy Bustamante (Assistant Director, Here Lies Love; Assistant Choreographer of Stephen Sondheim's last musical Here We Are on Broadway)

  • Music Director and Co-Composer Sean Kana (Music Director, Hippest Trip - The Soul Train Musical, Associate Music Director, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations)

  • Writer Kevin Camia (Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Frankie Quinones Show, The Dress Up Gang)

Larry the Musical is produced by community activist, publisher, filmmaker and founder of Positively Filipino Mona Lisa Yuchengco; San Francisco State University Professor of Ethnic Studies, Filipina/x/o American Literature and Art, and founder of Pin@y Educational Partnerships (PEP) Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales; and John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor, author, psychologist, activist and President of the Filipino American National Historical Society Dr. Kevin Nadal.

For more information visit Click Here and follow on Instagram: @larrythemusical.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Opera San José to Present New Production of THE BARBER OF SEVILLE in November Photo
Opera San José to Present New Production of THE BARBER OF SEVILLE in November

Opera San José will present a rollicking new production of Gioachino Rossini's comedy 'The Barber of Seville.' Join Figaro, Count Almaviva, and Rosina in this entertaining opera filled with matchmaking, mistaken identities, and love at first sight. Get your tickets now!

2
VIDEO: Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Photo
VIDEO: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate

Anthony Rapp’s WITHOUT YOU, coming to the Curran Theater in San Francisco from October 19–22, 2023, is a new musical based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of love, loss and the musical RENT.

3
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDERS GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG: A ONE-NIG Photo
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDER'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG: A ONE-NIGHT ONLY BENEFIT FOR THEATREWORKS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

BroadwayWorld chats with the perennially popular performer Hershey Felder about the Great American Songbook Sing-Along benefit he's doing for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley on October 11th in Mountain View California to raise funds for their Save TheatreWorks Now campaign.

4
Review: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF Playhouse Photo
Review: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF Playhouse

Little actual work is being done at the family travel agency being run by sisters Ayamma and Dede. Ayamma dreams of becoming the lead actor in a new movie by Nigeria’s hottest director even though she can’t act, while Dede paws through gossip magazines for details on Wale Owusu, Nigeria’s Sexiest Man Born and never misses her favorite Oprah-esque talk show ‘Adenikeh’.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Golden Gate Theatre (1/16-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula
Hammer Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Interplay: Pekka Kuusisto
Davies Symphony Hall (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse
Lesher Center for the Arts - George & Sonja Vukasin Theatre (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Edit Annie
Magic Theatre (9/21-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
The Canyon - Montclair (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Golden Gate Theatre (12/19-12/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Border People"
The Marsh San Francisco (9/29-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disenchanted!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/12-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You