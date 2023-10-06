LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante

Brava Theater will be the home of the fully staged, Bay Area premiere of Larry the Musical-the first Filipino American musical about the life of labor leader, Larry Itliong.

Created by a Filipino American creative team led by Gayle Romasanta, Writer and Executive Producer, and Bryan Pangilinan, Composer and Executive Producer, Larry the Musical is based on the book Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong, by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta.

The assistant director under Cesar Chavez when the United Farm Workers (UFW) was created, Larry Itliong organized and led protests for equal pay and dignified living conditions for farm and cannery workers throughout the West Coast and Alaska from the 1930s to when the UFW was created in 1966. As the musical unfolds, Itliong's story as a brilliant labor organizer comes to life, shedding light on the Filipino American community who shaped Itliong's leadership as a 15-year-old to his posthumous recognition in Labor International's Hall of Fame, and the proclamation of "Larry Itliong Day," by the State of California in 2022.

LARRY THE MUSICAL

March 16 - April 14, 2024

Brava Theater

Larry the Musical creative team includes:

Director and Choreographer Billy Bustamante (Assistant Director, Here Lies Love; Assistant Choreographer of Stephen Sondheim's last musical Here We Are on Broadway)

Music Director and Co-Composer Sean Kana (Music Director, Hippest Trip - The Soul Train Musical, Associate Music Director, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations)

Writer Kevin Camia (Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Frankie Quinones Show, The Dress Up Gang)

Larry the Musical is produced by community activist, publisher, filmmaker and founder of Positively Filipino Mona Lisa Yuchengco; San Francisco State University Professor of Ethnic Studies, Filipina/x/o American Literature and Art, and founder of Pin@y Educational Partnerships (PEP) Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales; and John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor, author, psychologist, activist and President of the Filipino American National Historical Society Dr. Kevin Nadal.

For more information visit Click Here and follow on Instagram: @larrythemusical.