LANDMARK MUSICAL THEATRE Announces Cast and Creative Team for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

San Francisco's Landmark Musical Theatre (Jon Rosen, Artistic Director) is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for the Company's first production of 2022, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIES BROWN. The production will run from March 11 - April 10, 2022 at Landmark Musical Theatre (533 Sutter Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102). Opening Night will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schultz.

The musical features book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Landmark's production will be directed by Landmark's artistic director Jon Rosen, with choreography by Elizabeth Rislove Etler, and with music and vocal direction by Christopher Hewitt. Tickets range from $20 - $50 and are available now at LandmarkMusicals.com.

"I saw this show off-Broadway in New York in 1967 with Mash's 'Radar O'Reilly' Gary Burghoff in the title role and I was mesmerized," said director Jon Rosen. "It was different from other musicals I had seen in New York: it had a much smaller cast (just 6), it was intimate (the theater only sat about 150 people, much like our own theater in San Francisco, and the music, instead of being big and brassy like Hello Dolly or bombastic like Oliver, was sweet and simple, with only a few instruments in the pit compared to a whole orchestra. It was my first Off-Broadway experience and given the kind of shows Landmark has become known for, it obviously had a huge influence on my interests in musical theater."

The cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN will feature William Rhea as "Charlie Brown," Meredith Fox as "Lucy Van Pelt," Eriette Aranante as "Sally," Ryan Liu as "Linus," Paul Hogarth as "Schroeder," Johann Santos as "Snoopy," Willow Mae as "Violet" and Curtis Pollard as "Shermy."

Rosen noted that "this is the first show we have done since our founding in 2015 where every member of the cast has worked with us in some capacity in another Landmark production! I am very happy about that and also proud that we have cultivated an environment where actors and staff want to come back and work with us again. We aren't really a 'rep' company quite yet, but maybe in time we will get there. For now, it is awesome to be able to work with such a talented group of performers, musicians. And technical staff."

For the performances on Thursday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m., Willow Mae will play the role of "Sally" and Curtis Pollard will play the role of "Linus." From April 7 - 10, Curtis Pollard will appear as "Snoopy."

In addition to Mr. Rosen, Ms. Etler and Mr. Hewitt, the creative team will include Landmark Co-Founder Richard Gutierrez (Costume and Graphic Design), Bekah Broas (Assistant Director) Alicia Hurtado and Bekah Broas (Social Media Marketing), Emma Gifford (Production Stage Manager), and Mr. Rosen (Set Design and Lighting Design).

Based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz, the Peanuts gang are brought to life in the classic musical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN by a talented group of Landmark Musical Theatre regulars. Good ol' Charlie Brown, the kid who never gives up (even though he almost never wins), is joined by his little sister Sally, Charlie's principal nemesis Lucy Van Pelt, her blanket-loving brother Linus, young pianist Schroeder, and Charlie's favorite dog Snoopy for a delightful evening of songs and scenes depicting a typical day in the life of Charlie Brown. This revised version of the original 1967 production written and composed by Clark Gesner includes two new songs written by Andrew Lippa (THE ADDAMS FAMILY, THE WILD PARTY) for the 1997 Broadway revival: Sally's "New Philosophy" and Schroeder's "Beethoven Day" along with all of the wonderful songs from the original including "Suppertime", "Baseball Game" and "Happiness".

Landmark Musical Theatre's 2021-2022 season will continue with a special surprise production to be announced in April. Landmark's 2022-2023 season will be announced at the opening of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN.

Landmark Musical Theatre, as required by the County of San Francisco and the State of California, has imposed special rules for attendance at all performances which include: proof of a completed vaccination cycle (or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours for people who are not eligible for vaccination) and mandatory use of masks indoors except when eating, drinking or performing on stage (people presenting a negative Covid-19 test must remain masked at all times. We will provide hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for use by audience members during performances and intermission. We will provide surgical masks to those audience members who need a mask for attendance. Landmark will keep its health protocols updated as changes are authorized by public health organizations. If you would like to read our entire protocol, please CLICK HERE.



Landmark Musical Theatre is in its seventh season in 2022, following its enforced 18-month hiatus due to Covid-19 after closing its last pre-2021 production, URINETOWN, in early March 2020. Formed in the summer of 2015 after bringing its Santa Clara production of the satirical musical TOMFOOLERY (based on the hilarious words and music of Tom Lehrer) to the Eureka (now the Gateway) Theatre, Landmark has produced shows such as THE BOY FROM OZ (Bay area premiere), EVITA, HAIR (TBA winner, Best Choreography Tier 3), and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at several San Francisco venues, including the Shelton Theater, the Exit Theatre, and the Great Star Theater. Landmark is thrilled to finally have "a place of its own in San Francisco" on the second floor at 533 Sutter Street between Mason and Powell.

Photo Credits: Landmark Musical Theatre