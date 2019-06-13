Kuumbwa Jazz and Santa Cruz Shakespeare Presents A WINTER'S TALE REMIX

A co-presentation by Kuumbwa Jazz and Santa Cruz Shakespeare, A Winter's Tale Remix is a melding of theatre and jazz. In this production, Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale receives a reimagining by Santa Cruz Shakespeare actor Tommy Gomez and the Le Boeuf Brothers, an acclaimed jazz ensemble with local roots. This co-presentation supports the nonprofit education programs of both Santa Cruz Shakespeare and Kuumbwa Jazz.

Kuumbwa Jazz provides opportunities for residents and visitors in the Santa Cruz area to enjoy and appreciate the full spectrum of jazz music through live performance and education - presenting extraordinary regional, national and international musicians and providing educational programs for people of all ages. Education has been fundamental to Kuumbwa's mission since its founding in 1975. The professional jazz artists and educators who participate in Kuumbwa's programs enlighten players and listeners at every skill and interest level.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare creates and strengthens community by bringing audiences and theater artists together to celebrate stories about our collective humanity. Tommy Gomez will play Antigonus, a lord of Sicilia, in Santa Cruz Shakespeare's 2019 festival production of The Winter's Tale starting August 6. Shakespeare's romantic pastoral is directed by Raelle Myrick-Hodges.

The event takes place on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2019, and is located at Kuumbwa Jazz, (320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz, CA 95060). Taking place at 7:30 PM, tickets to the event are $42 - $47.25 and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/2T6Lqv5 and https://bit.ly/2EDlpKW or 831-427-2227 or https://www.santacruzshakespeare.org/events-2019/





