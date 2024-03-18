KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil to Play Under the Big Top in San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a nine-week engagement in San Francisco, the Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA will make its way to San Jose! From April 18–May 26, 2024, audiences are invited under the Big Top at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances, and mischievous clowns of KOOZA. KOOZA delivers a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score.



Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8 million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries. KOOZA had its premiere in San Jose in 2008. This marks Cirque du Soleil’s first Big Top show in San Jose since 2019.



A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter, and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.



TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for San Jose performances of KOOZA are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.



Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show’s performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility – notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts.

