Josh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club Fugazi

Josh Kornbluth's engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue  Citizen Brain, will perform a limited engagement at San Francisco's Club Fugazi (678 Green St.) January 10 – 14, 2024. Tickets ($35-$49) are available now at www.clubfugazisf.com.
 
The performance schedule for Citizen Brain is as follows: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, January 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, January 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, January 14 at 1 p.m.

At UCSF's Global Brain Health Institute, Bay Area monologist Josh Kornbluth throws himself headlong into the study of brain disease, on a mission to prove that a nationwide revolution of empathy can reverse our democracy's political dementia. Along the way he finds his true revolutionary journey is toward something much more personal. Can the science of the Empathy Circuit resolve the most challenging relationship of his life before it's too late? Following a summer premiere at The Marsh Berkeley, Josh Kornbluth is reunited at Club Fugazi with longtime collaborators David Dower and Alex Nichols for a new telling of this smart, funny, moving autobiographical tale produced by Club Fugazi with Jonathan Reinis Productions and The Marsh, A Breeding Ground for New Performance.

For over three decades Josh Kornbluth has been performing his autobiographical monologues for theater audiences all over the U.S., and in other countries as well. His show Red Diaper Baby, directed by Josh Mostel, ran Off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theater, was selected for the Best American Plays of 1992 collection, was nominated for a Drama Desk Award, and was made into a performance film for the Sundance Channel, directed by Doug Pray. His monologue The Mathematics of Change was also made into a performance film, directed by his brother Jacob Kornbluth. His shows Haiku Tunnel and Love & Taxes have both been adapted into feature films by Josh and brother Jacob: Haiku was accepted into the Sundance Film Festival and was distributed nationally by Sony Pictures Classics; Love & Taxes was distributed nationally by Abramorama and received a 100 percent “Fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Josh has participated several times in both The Sundance Institute's Theater Lab and Filmmaker Lab. In 2002 he collaborated with Michael Gene Sullivan and the San Francisco Mime Troupe Collective in writing their summer show, Mr. Smith Goes to Obscuristan. Josh has collaborated with director David Dower on five shows: Ben Franklin: Unplugged, Love & Taxes, Citizen Josh, Andy Warhol: Good for the Jews? (originally commissioned by the Contemporary Jewish Museum), and (for the Shotgun Players) Sea of Reeds. Josh has toured India with his monologue Citizen Josh, under the auspices of the U.S. State Department. For two years he hosted an interview program on public TV station KQED, cleverly titled The Josh Kornbluth Show. He was also artist-in-residence at the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco. Josh's shows have been collected into a book, Red Diaper Baby: Three Comic Monologues, as well as two audiobooks from Audible.com: Red Diaper Baby: Three Comic Monologues and Ben Franklin: Unplugged … and Other Comic Monologues.

He has taught a course in autobiographical storytelling at Stanford University. Since January 2017 he has been an Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health at the Global Brain Health Institute, an experience that inspired his latest solo show, Citizen Brain, as well as a series of online videos also titled Citizen Brain.  He has also served a stint as Hellman Visiting Artist at UCSF's Memory and Aging Center.

Josh lives in Berkeley with his wife, Sara, a retired public school teacher, their son, Guthrie, a budding filmmaker.

For more information, visit www.joshkornbluth.com.




