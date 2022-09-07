Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW Opens Tomorrow Night

Aurora Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Jonathan Spector's new play, THIS MUCH I KNOW. This work represents a return to Aurora for Spector, whose previous collaboration on EUREKA DAY achieved critical acclaim and won every Bay Area new play award. EUREKA DAY was an original work commissioned by Aurora Theatre Company through its ORIGINATE + GENERATE program.

Aurora commissioned the play in 2016 from Spector, a local Berkeley writer. Aurora's Artistic Director, Josh Costello directed the play when it premiered in 2018, when it had an extended and critically acclaimed run. The play became an Off-Broadway hit, and EUREKA DAY will make its European debut at the prestigious Old Vic Theatre in London this September. Oscar-winning actress Helen Hunt has been announced as the star.

Aurora's Artistic Director, Josh Costello, is directing Spector's new play. According to Costello, "The play wrestles with everything from cognitive illusions to the difference between responsibility and culpability to the story of Stalin's daughter defecting to the United States in the 1960's. Jonathan Spector is a massively talented playwright, and in this play he marshals all of his talent and skill to create an emotional mystery inside an intellectual puzzle."

Jonathan Spector returns to Aurora with an explosively theatrical interrogation of agency and culpability. Through his all-too-personal lectures on psychology, Lukesh attempts to unravel a mystery with his wife Natalya at the center. What happened to Natalya? The search for answers will launch us on a time-hopping fugue, weaving together the stories of Stalin's daughter defecting to America, the son of a white supremacist growing to doubt the beliefs he was raised with, and the secret despair of an accidental killer. How do we truly make decisions? How do we change our minds? And what does it mean to be complicit?

