John Fisher Presents A Solo Show, CATS! (No, Not That One)

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, CATS! Conceived and performed by John Fisher, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8pm! One live performance only.

They find John on the street and now they expect him to sit around and be pretty all day. He'll have his revenge!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.