Jennifer Haley's Play THE NETHER Kicks off The Dragon Theatre's 20th Season

Dragon's 2020 season is intensely human, with warts and all. It is a season of stories about our intentions and their outcomes and how sometimes those don't always match up. It's looking at two sides of the coin of our nature - the saints and the sinners, the sacred and the profane. It's about virtue and making mistakes. It's about forgiveness... or revenge. It is about morality and conviction, and how sometimes we don't quite understand what's right or wrong, at least not until it's too late. It is ultimately about embracing the journey of being human, and not knowing where the road will end.

Dragon kicks off the 2020 season with The Nether by Jennifer Haley, directed by Jenny Hollingworth. Set in the year 2025, the internet has become The Nether, a totally immersive virtual wonderland where anything goes. When a young detective uncovers a disturbing brand of entertainment, she triggers a dark battle over technology and human desire. Winner of the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, The Nether is both serpentine crime drama and haunting sci-fi thriller that explores the consequences of living out our private dreams. Please note that while it never shows anything graphic on stage, The Nether is for mature audiences only as it deals with pedophilia, sexual violence, suicide, and other very adult themes.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Jennifer Haley is a playwright whose work delves into ethics in virtual reality and the impact of technology on our human relationships, identity, and desire. She won the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the 2013 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for her play, The Nether, which premiered with Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles and has been produced off-Broadway, on London's West End, across the US and internationally. Other plays include Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom, a horror story about suburban video game addiction, and Froggy, a noir thriller with interactive media. Jennifer has worked with The Royal Court Theatre, Headlong, MCC, Sonia Friedman Productions, Woolly Mammoth, the Humana Festival of New Plays, The Banff Centre, Sundance Theatre Lab, O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Lark Play Development Center, PlayPenn, and Page 73. For television, she has written on Netflix's Hemlock Grove and Mindhunter. Jen is a member of New Dramatists in New York City and lives in Los Angeles, where she founded The Playwrights Union.

Featuring the talents of: Kevin Copps (Doyle), Drew Jones (Woodnut), Maria Marquis (Morris), Ellie Schwartz (Iris), and Paul Stout (Sims/Papa)

Designers & Production Team: Jenny Hollingworth (Director), Christina Bauer (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Audra Batter (Costume Design), Arcadia Conrad (Intimacy Consultant), Nathanael Card (Scenic Design/Lighting Design), Beth Covey-Snedegar (Properties Design), Jacob Vorperian (Sound Design/Projection Design)

PERFORMANCE DATES:

January 17 - February 9, 2020

Thursdays - Saturdays, 8pm, Sundays, 2pm. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

Pay what you will preview on Thurs., Jan 16th at 8p

Opening night performance on Fri., 17th at 8p with post-show reception

Post-show discussion with the cast on Sun., Jan 26th

This show is rated R for discussions of pedophilia, sexual violence, suicide, and other very adult themes.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with NO intermission.

WHERE:

The Dragon Theatre in downtown Redwood City

2120 Broadway Street at the intersection of Broadway and Theatre Way

PRICES:

$39 general admission

$30 students, seniors, and people age 30 or under

$175 for the VIP box (seats 4 people and includes champagne and chocolates.)

5 FREE Community Care tickets per performance

Pay what you will preview on Thursday Sept 5th - no reservation necessary, pay cash at the door.

Discount tickets available for select dates on Goldstar.com

CONTACTING THE BOX OFFICE:

Leave a voicemail at 650-493-2006 x 2 and your call will be returned within 2 business days. If you'd rather email, contact Ellie at tickets@dragonproductions.net. The Dragon Box Office is not staffed 7 days a week so there might be a delay in response. Buying tickets online at http://www.dragonproductions.net is the very best way to reserve a ticket in advance, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

TIX & MORE INFO: https://dragonproductions.net/the-nether/





