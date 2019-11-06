Jeannette Sorrell Will Make Debut With the Bay Area's Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra

GRAMMY-winning conductor Jeannette Sorrell, Artistic Director and Founder of Apollo's Fire-The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra, will make her long-awaited Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra debut on November 13, 15, 16, and 17, leading a program of works by Mozart and Grétry, in San Francisco's Bay Area.



Renowned for her creative and innovative programming with Apollo's Fire and her celebrated guest appearances as conductor and harpsichord soloist with leading orchestras, Sorrell makes her debut as a guest conductor with the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra. The program, titled Mozart's Musings, includes the overture to Mozart's La finta semplice, Grétry's Orchestral suite from Zémire et Azor, La caravane du Caire, Mozart's Concerto for Oboe in C Major with Gonzalo A. Ruiz, and Mozart's great Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, "Jupiter." Sorrell will conduct the celebrated Bay Area Baroque ensemble in four performances throughout the Bay Area on November 13 (Palo Alto), 15 (San Francisco), 16 and 17 (Berkeley).



Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo's Fire have over 2.5 million views of their YouTube videos and have released 28 commercial CDs, of which 8 have been bestsellers on the Billboard classical chart. She won a GRAMMY in 2019 for her album "Songs of Orpheus" with Apollo's Fire and tenor Karim Sulayman.



From October 25 through October 31, 2019, Cinema Village in New York City presented the world premiere s of two-time Academy Award winner Allan Miller's documentary Playing with Fire: Jeannette Sorrell and the Mysteries of Conducting. The documentary, weaves in Sorrell's unique journey to becoming one of the world's leading interpreters and storytellers of Baroque and classical music and rehearsals and concerts with Apollo's Fire and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. The film received rave reviews from The Plain Dealer and Early Music America. The film will continue to festivals, screenings and, finally, distribution on DVD and streaming.



For more information on Playing with Fire, click here.





