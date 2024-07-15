JAZZ ON THE PLAZZ Features Chris Cain Band In Concert In Los Gatos Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jazz On The Plazz features Chris Cain Band in a Free Outdoor Concert, August 7 at Los Gatos Town Plaza,

This outdoor summer concert series presents World-Renowned Musicians in a friendly picnic atmosphere. Bring a picnic basket and a lawn chair and enjoy free seating. Or purchase reserved seating and specialty foods and wine.

General admission is free. Food vendors, craft beer, wine tasting, and even a few children's activities are part of the fun.

For paid reserved seating visit online: jazzontheplazz.com.

Chris Cain isn't just any musician; he's earned accolades that most artists dream of, especially when they come from his peers. With over thirty years of touring and an impressive fourteen albums to his name, Cain is a powerhouse in the world of blues. Inspired by greats like B.B. King, Albert King, and Ray Charles, he has crafted a unique sound that blends fiery jazz-infused guitar with raw, soulful vocals. His music isn't just about the past—it's a fusion of tradition and innovation, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with each electrifying performance. Cain's energy on stage is contagious, drawing audiences in and leaving them craving more of his dynamic, unforgettable sound.

Since its inception in 2002, Jazz On The Plazz has grown to attract thousands of people every year with professional line-ups that have included Diane Schuur, Mose Allison, Pete Escovedo, The Drifters and Rita Coolidge, and has made a name for Los Gatos as a destination for world-class jazz performers.

The festival features a new concert on Wednesday evenings through August 21. All performances are free to the public.

