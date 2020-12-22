James Monroe Iglehart to Host Rebroadcast of Ray of Light Theatre's 2015 production of LIZZIE

Ray of Light Theatre announced a special one-night only rebroadcast of its 2015 production of LIZZIE. Hosted by ROLT alum James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Aladdin, Hamilton, Memphis, and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), the event will feature appearances from the full original cast, band, creative team, and the writers behind the hit gothic rock musical. Set for Thursday, January 21 at 6:00 PM PST, tickets can now be purchased on Eventbrite.

LIZZIE imagines the story behind the legend Lizzie Borden - the primary suspect for her father and stepmother's brutal murder in 1892 - with a cast of four powerhouse women. This show melds the infamous 19th century true-crime story with a driving rock score.

ROLT original cast members Jessica Coker, ELIZABETH CURTIS, and Melissa Reinertson will return to our virtual Fall River, Massachusetts, alongside Taylor Iman Jones (Broadway's Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels). Jones, set to star as Andy Sachs in the future production of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway, will join Iglehart during the rebroadcast for a Q&A with the creative team and writers/composers of LIZZIE. The rebroadcast will also feature fresh performances by the original cast and band.

LIZZIE was written, composed, and orchestrated by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer (composer/lyricist), Alan Stevens Hewitt (composer/orchestrator), and Tim Maner (lyricist/book writer). ROLT's 2015 production was directed by Eliza Leoni, music directed by David Möschler, and choreographed by Nicole Helfer.

More information and tickets can be found at https://rayoflighttheatre.com.