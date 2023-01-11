Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JU1CE A One Act Festival Opens At The Wayward Artist This Month

Performances to take place at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.  

Jan. 11, 2023  

JU1CE A One Act Festival Opens At The Wayward Artist This Month In a co-production with the Orange County Playwrights Alliance, The Wayward Artist presents JU1CE, a festival of one act plays created by Orange County based playwrights. The four performances of JU1CE begin January 27, 2023, and continue through January 29, 2023 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.

The eight plays that comprise the JU1CE Festival for 2023 are Reisman by Richard Garcia, LOL by Craig Holland, I Saw What You Said by Steven Korbar, The Milton Fernsby Story by Miles Garcia, Prufrock in the Park by Gina Shaffer, Coconuts and Candles by John Glass, State Park by Walter Simson, and Anti-Soulmate by Alyssa Ahle.

"We are fervent supporters of new work," said Craig Tyrl, Artistic Director of The Wayward Artist. "We are excited to bring these different short plays to life crafted by local writers. Unlike some one act festivals, JU1CE will be an evening of elevated entertainment that will provide that re-charging we all need right now."

The eight selected plays explore communication and its challenges past, present, and future. "Even though no theme or subject matter was suggested in the submission criteria, these plays meld together to form a cohesive storytelling experience," said Eric Eberwein, Director of Orange County Playwrights Alliance. "We are thrilled to be partnering with The Wayward Artist to offer a magical evening of new plays."

Started in 2017 by Craig Tyrl and Kristin Campbell, The Wayward Artist has frequently featured new work over its inaugural five seasons. In the year 2023, the tradition continues as The Wayward Artist kicks off season six with original plays in JU1CE. Throughout 2023, several other productions will feature new work. Not only is The Wayward Artist producing JU1CE but many of the actors appearing in JU1CE are resident artists of the company.

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don't delay.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director - Craig Tyrl

Director - Anna Miles

Stage Manager - Mykaela Sterris

Assistant Stage Manager - Melisa Cole

Sound Designer - Craig Tyrl

Scenic Designer - Avery Tang

Costume Designer - Ella Nelson

Lighting Design - Ella Nelson

CAST:

Migues Torres Cruz

Andrea Decker

Sherry Domerego

Brooke Aston Harper

Rovin Jay

Rose London

Paul Pancoe

Jeremy Swofford

Craig Tyrl

GRAND CENTRAL ARTS CENTER

125 N. Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

January 27th - January 29th

Friday-7:30pm

Saturday - 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm

Sunday at 2:00pm

TICKETS:

Adults $25

For information and reservations: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218483®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thewaywardartist.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/

Telephone: 657-205-6273




Verdi's FALSTAFF to be Presented at Opera San José in February
Women take charge in Opera San José's rollicking production of Verdi's Falstaff. Adapted from Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor and scenes from Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2.
ENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Announced At Club Fugazi
The art of living origami meets hilarious theatre magic when Club Fugazi presents Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon, co-produced by Club Fugazi Experiences, Glynis Henderson Productions, and Jonathan Reinis Productions, making its triumphant return to San Francisco after an 11-year absence, with a limited engagement, January 10 through February 5, 2023.
Kitka Performs World Premiere Of BABA: THE LIFE AND DEATH OF STANA By Karmina Šilec, February 23-26
Kitka Women's Vocal Ensemble has announced the world premiere of BABA: The Life and Death of Stana, authored, composed and directed by Karmina Šilec. BABA is a new opera inspired by the lives of sworn virgins of the Balkan Highlands, women who live as men after taking vows of celibacy.
FOOL LA LA GIFT Extended at The Marsh Berkeley
Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley will welcome back the Bay Area's favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, for added performances of Fool La La Gift. 

ENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Announced At Club FugaziENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Announced At Club Fugazi
January 10, 2023

The art of living origami meets hilarious theatre magic when Club Fugazi presents Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon, co-produced by Club Fugazi Experiences, Glynis Henderson Productions, and Jonathan Reinis Productions, making its triumphant return to San Francisco after an 11-year absence, with a limited engagement, January 10 through February 5, 2023.
CLUE Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in MarchCLUE Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in March
January 10, 2023

San Francisco Playhouse brings the beloved board game Clue to the stage in a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu as six mysterious guests arrive at Boddy Manor for an unusual dinner party.
Playful People Productions Opens Registration For Spring Shows DISNEY'S THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS And STARMITESPlayful People Productions Opens Registration For Spring Shows DISNEY'S THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS And STARMITES
January 9, 2023

Playful People Productions is seeking playful people ages 4 to 104 for their spring productions of Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, and Starmites by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross. Both shows will perform at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose in May.
Word for Word's OFF THE PAGE Staged Reading Series Concludes With Two Stories By Toni Cade BambaraWord for Word's OFF THE PAGE Staged Reading Series Concludes With Two Stories By Toni Cade Bambara
January 6, 2023

Word for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series 2022 concludes on January 23, 2023 (postponed from 2022) with two stories by Toni Cade Bambara Raymond's Run and Blues Ain't No Mockin Bird, directed by Edris Cooper- Anifowoshe.
FOOL LA LA GIFT Extended at The Marsh BerkeleyFOOL LA LA GIFT Extended at The Marsh Berkeley
January 6, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley will welcome back the Bay Area’s favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, for added performances of Fool La La Gift. 
