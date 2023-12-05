JOURNEYS Will Be Performed By Choral Project and San José Chamber Orchestra This Month

Performances will run December 16-17.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

On Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th, The Choral Project and the San José Chamber Orchestra will once again collaborate to present their 19th annual Winter's Gifts concert.

 

Wintertime often involves travel, whether traversing to spend time with loved ones or reflecting on the past and looking ahead to where our lives are going in the year to come. In that spirit, this year's Winter's Gifts program reflects on journeys and will feature music that honors different faith traditions around the Bay Area. Additionally, the featured music will include songs that remind us humanity and our community are always on a journey toward a better tomorrow.

 

Of this year's concert, San José Chamber Orchestra Maestra Barbara Day Turner and The Choral Project Artistic Director and Founder Daniel Hughes shared these thoughts: “Winter has a way of providing time for reflection on life's physical and metaphysical journeys as time marches on inexorably. The season reminds us of life's fragility, and that fragility is what makes it so precious. In that spirit, this year's Winter's Gifts program reflects on journeys, and will feature music that honors different faith traditions and cultures from around the Bay Area. As always, the repertoire will include songs that remind us of our humanity and our community that are always on a journey toward a better world. Repertoire will include music by Conrad Susa, Ola Gjeilo, Joby Talbot, and John Wineglass. Bay Area favorite Juanita Harris will be a featured soloist on this program.”

WHO: The highly acclaimed Silicon Valley-based choir The Choral Project and the critically acclaimed San José Chamber Orchestra present their 19th annual holiday concert. 

WHAT: Winter's Gifts: JOURNEYS 

WHEN/WHERE:     

Saturday, December 16th at 7:30 PM

Portola Valley Presbyterian Church, 945 Portola Road, Portola Valley, CA 94028 

Sunday, December 17th at 7:30 PM

Mission Santa Clara de Asís, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95053 (On the campus of Santa Clara University)


Recommended For You