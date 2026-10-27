JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Los Altos Stage

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Los Altos Stage Company will present the musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, running November 28 through December 20, with a special Pay-What-You-Can preview on November 27.

Dazzling audiences of all ages, this cherished musical bursts onto the stage with a kaleidoscope of color, electrifying dance numbers, and a beloved score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Audiences will be swept away by the retelling of the biblical story of Joseph, whose journey from humble beginnings to triumphant destiny is told through a dazzling array of musical styles—from exuberant calypso and lively country-western to infectious rock ‘n’ roll. This production promises fun for the entire family, leaving the audience humming its unforgettable tunes and filled with the spirit of hope.

Directed by Lysander Abadia & Charles Anthony, choreographed by Lysander Abadia, and music directed by Brennan & Jackie Whitaker, the production features a stellar cast including Lauren Berling, Henry Larson, Rich Matli, Tim Ford, Charles Anthony, Daniel McDonald, Joey McDaniel, Lindsey Weller, Wesley Barker, Arin Joseph Coleman, Ayanna Brewer, Sawyer Kelly, Sarah Griner, Alison Starr, Zack Goller, and Kris Medriano.

Performances are held at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances start at 8 PM; Sunday matinees start at 3 PM. Tickets range in price from $25 for students and teachers to $48 for full-priced adult tickets.

This season, Los Altos Stage Company is partnering with Hope’s Corner to help spread joy to local families in need. Audiences are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a $25 Walmart or Target gift card to any Joseph performance. These generous donations will help Hope’s Corner light up the holidays for more than 600 children at its annual holiday celebration.



Photo Credit: Henry Larson as Joseph. Photo by Christian Pizzirani.

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