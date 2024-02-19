JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA Comes to San Jose This Week

JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA comes to 3Below Theaters, produced by Guggenheim Entertainment. The production stars Ric Iverson* as Jerry Springer. Iverson, whose one-man musical, “Ric Iverson is Alive and Well and Living in Milpitas” was awarded with honors at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, played Cornelius Hackl in Hello Dolly starring Leslie Uggams, The Balladeer in the West Coast Premiere of Assassins, Peter Jones Jr. in Cumberland Blues (World Premiere), Father Virgil Manly Trott in Nunsense Jamboree (West Coast Premiere), and Will in The Will Rogers Follies.

Springer’s foil is his warm-up man, Jonathan Weirus, and Satan, who is devilishly played by Stephen Guggenheim*: Tito in LA CLEMENZA DI TITO and Edgardo in LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR with the San Francisco Opera, Don Jose in CARMEN with L'Opera de Lyon and Rodolfo in LA BOHÉME with the San Francisco Opera in Japan.

Bringing all of the chaos to Jerry’s world are Lynda Divito* (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “CATS” in Hamburg; “Sheba The Musical” Off-Broadway), Nina Edwards (Aida in “Aida” at Rome Opera), Fred Isozaki (“Pacific Overtures” at Studio 54 NYC, “The King and I” at the London Palladium), Jared Lee* (“Starlight Express” National Tour), Jesse Merlin* (Dr. Hill in Re-Animator The Musical in LA, NYC, Edinburgh and Las Vegas and former resident artist at Opera San Jose), Joseph Meyers (Piangi in “The Phantom of the Opera” First National Tour, The Opera Singer in the film “Milk”), Mark Robinson (Bruce in “Fun Home” and Harry Wormwood in “Matilda the Musical” at Berkeley Playhouse), B Noel Thomas* (American Idol Season 3, Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award Winner for “The Toxic Avenger”), Lori Schulman (Cunegonde in Candide at Cabrillo Stage, Musetta in La Bohème at Santa Cruz Opera Project), and Krista Wigle* (Carlotta in the San Francisco and Las Vegas productions of “The Phantom of the Opera”).

The production is directed by Scott Guggenheim and stage managed by Jackson Davis* with musical direction by Stephen Guggenheim, choreography by Shannon Guggenheim, orchestrations by Thomas Tomasello, and production design by Jon Gourdine.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of stage artists and stage manager in America.

Location

3Below Theaters & Cafe

288 South 2nd Street, San Jose

Showtimes

Previews: Thu Feb 22 & Fri Feb 23

Performances: Sat Feb 24 through Sun Mar 17, 2024

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm

Note: no Saturday matinee on Feb 24; no performance on Fri Mar 8)

Ticket Information

Previews: all seats $25

Regular Admission: $36-$65

Discount for 3Below Members and Subscribers, Students, Seniors, Military, Educators

No one age 16 and under allowed

Discounts available for groups of 10 or more

All ticket prices include all box office fees; no additional fees

408-404-7711