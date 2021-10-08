Into The Dark Presents First-Ever Terror Ball, Saturday, October 30

This Halloween Eve, Into The Dark-the Bay Area production company spawned from the creative, twisted minds of Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions, and Non Plus Ultra-will present the first-ever Terror Ball. Hosted by Peaches Christ, the Halloween soiree will feature an open bar, costume contest, live DJ, cabaret show, a carnival fun zone, and other tricks and treats. Terror Ball will take place at the San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.) on Saturday, October 30. Costumes are practically required.



Tickets for Terror Ball are $150 and include admission to 9 p.m. performance of The Immortal Reckoning, the hit, fully immersive haunted experience currently spooking audiences, with the Terror Ball following at 10 p.m. A Terror Ball-only ticket is also available for $100. Patrons must be 21 or over with valid I.D. to visit. To purchase, visit www.terrorvault.com. Due to the intimacy of the production, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with valid ID will be required by all parties must be shown before entering. All guests will be required to wear masks while indoors at the San Francisco Mint.



Terror Ball will feature special cabaret performances by Polly Amber Ross & Sean Leone, Alexiel de Ravenswood, Cosimo, Interrobang The Dragon, Dragon King, Mocha Fapalatte, and Cream. In addition, guests will be treated to "Otoacoustic Emissions," an eerie sonic meditation musical performance art piece composed by Jacob Adler and performed by students at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.



The carnival fun zone will feature an adult moon bounce, Pickles' Tickle Tent, scary clowns galore, and complimentary cotton candy, popcorn, and Halloween candy.



For more information on The Immortal Reckoning or Terror Ball, visit www.terrorvault.com.