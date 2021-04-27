Immersive Van Gogh San Francisco Announces Collaboration With Villa San Francisco

Today, Immersive Van Gogh announced a collaboration with Villa San Francisco, a new cultural institution committed to creating a future-driven dialogue between artists and communities, on an Artist-In-Residence program. The program was designed for San Francisco Bay Area artists to showcase their work in a unique space with the inspirational backdrop of Vincent van Gogh.

Artists, art collectives, and curators local to the San Francisco Bay Area whose art takes influence from Vincent van Gogh are encouraged to apply. Artists should have an inventory of work to display, as well as be comfortable working within the designated venue space, bringing necessary materials onsite to create visual artwork. In this instance, visual artwork is defined as painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, photography, or crafts such as jewelry making. Three one-month-long residencies are available: May 24-June 20; June 28-July 25; and August 2-August 29, 2021. Artists are encouraged to create and cultivate work around the theme of Vincent van Gogh-all while being surrounded by a community of art enthusiasts on-site at the venue. Selected artists will be provided with a dedicated workspace within SVN West to be used as a studio space for the length of their residency, showcasing, and selling art to attendees of the exhibit. In addition, the selected artists will receive accommodation at Villa San Francisco for the duration of their residency, as well as compensation.

In order to enhance the Immersive Van Gogh experience, the Artist in Residence program has incorporated a VIP component, whereby the selected artists will be called upon to create quantities of a small piece of art of their choice to give to those holding VIP tickets. VIP numbers range from 50-75 daily. Expenses for this project will be covered.

Interested artists are invited to submit an application to artist@lighthouseimmersive.com with the subject line: 'Artist in Residence Villa SF - [First Name, Last Name]', and include the following information:

Contact Information (Full Name, Mailing Address, Phone Number, Email Address) and Resume (a one-page resume describing academic, artistic, professional, and other relevant experience)

Bio and Artistic Statement (a 100-word artist biography and a 100-word summary of a proposed VIP project piece. These summaries will be used as a narrative for administrative and public use)

Statement of Intent (a one-page statement of intent explaining why you are interested in this program)

Resource Request (outline of all facility needs-running water, power outlets, tables and chairs, etc.)

Portfolio (five samples of your artistic work)

All applications must be submitted by Sunday, May 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Artists will be selected by impartial adjudicators on the basis of their submitted material and proposed projects. The selection panel will pay close attention to maintain racial, social, and gender equity and to offer equal opportunities to all applicants. Applicants will be notified of their status as soon adjudication is complete, no later than Saturday, May 14.

From the pioneers of immersive digital art experiences seen around the globe, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces. Tickets for Immersive Van Gogh are on sale for all dates through Monday, September 6, 2021 by visiting www.vangoghsf.com or calling 844-307-4644.

Villa San Francisco is a new cultural institution that reinvents the original concept of Villas by going far beyond artists in residency. It aims at leading a future-driven dialogue between artists and communities. Since its beginnings, San Francisco has been at the forefront of major social transformations that impact the world we live in. Year after year it has created a unique and innovative ecosystem. Over the centuries, France has developed a strong tradition of artists in residency and has always been committed to supporting a singular role for the artist in society. Villa San Francisco strongly believes that artists should play a central role in our changing world. Villa San Francisco is born from this vision. Villa San Francisco invites artists to question the world's most pressing challenges in connection with the Bay Area communities-scientists, academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, civil society, etc.-and gives them the opportunity to research, create and engage bold collaborations. Villa San Francisco is a project of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States, co-produced with the Consulate General of France in San Francisco and the French American Cultural Society. For more information, visit: www.villasanfrancisco.org/

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Italian film producer and creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.