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IT'S UP FOR DEBATE is Coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre

The performance will take place on Wednesday, October 21.

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IT'S UP FOR DEBATE is Coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre

Up For Debate, a new national live debate series, will bring together some of the country's most recognizable political voices for live, moderated discussions on the issues shaping America's future while promoting thoughtful, civil discourse across political lines. It’s Up For Debate will make a stop at ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 PM.
 

The inaugural six-city tour will be moderated by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist Charlie Rose and feature nationally recognized leaders from across the ideological spectrum in front of live audiences featuring real-time audience participation and voting.
 
The inaugural tour will visit six major U.S. markets:
 

Wednesday, September 23

Hammerstein Ballroom | New York, NY
Andrew Yang vs. Scott Jennings

Tuesday, September 29

Warner Theatre | Washington, D.C.
Bakari Sellers vs. Scott Jennings

Monday, October 5

Emerson Colonial Theatre | Boston, MA
Andrew Yang vs. Scott Jennings

Friday, October 9

Fisher Theatre | Detroit, MI
Bakari Sellers vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Wednesday, October 14

Pullman Yards | Atlanta, GA
Michael Starr Hopkins vs. Scott Jennings

Wednesday, October 21

Golden Gate Theatre | San Francisco, CA
Andrew Yang vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

 
Timed in the lead-up to the 2026 U.S. midterm elections, each approximately two-hour event will feature seven moderated discussions covering many of the nation's most pressing issues, including healthcare, immigration, economic opportunity, foreign policy, women's rights, media, and civic trust. Designed to encourage informed, respectful dialogue, audience members attending in person will have the opportunity to vote following each topic to determine who made the strongest case.
  
Unlike traditional political programming, It's Up For Debate combines live debate, audience polling, and nationwide digital participation to create an interactive forum for informed political discussion. Each event will feature seven debate topics, real-time audience voting and opportunities for attendees and viewers alike to determine who made the strongest case.
 

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