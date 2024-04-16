Hip Hop on the Plaza To Return to Celebrate San Francisco's Street Dance Culture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All The Way Live Foundation, in partnership with Market Street Arts and Creative Grounds, will present the return of Hip Hop on the Plaza, a series of free, all-ages events celebrating the rich history and diverse artistry of hip hop dance in San Francisco.



Beginning on Friday, April 19, and running through September 2024, Hip Hop On the Plaza will feature a dynamic lineup of programming, including weekly dance workshops and bi-monthly dance battles that will transform UN Plaza into a hub of creative expression and community engagement.



Founder Sergio Suarez (All The Way Live Foundation) shares: “Hip Hop on the Plaza is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and vibrant creativity that defines San Francisco's diverse communities. These events provide local youth with a creative outlet for identity and emotional expression. We look forward to welcoming talented artists from across the City as well as youth and families of Mid Market as Hip Hop on the Plaza fosters a sense of unity, pride, and belonging that is so essential to the fabric of our City.”



The kickoff event on Friday, April 19 will feature a Breakin' workshop and session led by Sergio Suarez, otherwise known as “Bboy Powerserge”, with live music provided by DJ Oui Boogie. On Saturday, April 27, the U.N. Plaza will host a 1 vs. 1 Breakin' competition with a $250 prize for first place, as well as a 3 vs. 3 All-Styles dance competition with a $750 prize.